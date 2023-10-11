News from the world of Education: October 11, 2023

October 11, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

M.Sc. International Relations

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for this course starting in January 2024.

Eligibility: First or upper-second-class Honour’s degree, or equivalent, in Social Science; IELTS (academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Scholarship: Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences: International Scholarships Postgraduate Taught are available to candidates are applying for a postgraduate taught degree programme.

Deadline: November 30

For details, visit https://www.strath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduatetaught/internationalrelations/#whythiscourse

International Postgraduate Merit Scholarship 2024

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., will offer 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships.

Eligibility: Applicant must receive an offer for a course studied in full commencing in autumn 2024 at the campus; Master’s programmes split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution, all Crossways courses and Erasmus Mundus courses are ineligible. Applicants must be self-funded and required to pay the overseas tuition fee.

Deadline: May 13

For details, visit https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/international/fees-and-funding/scholarships/postgraduate/international-merit-postgraduate-scholarship

M.Sc. Computer Science with Speech and Language Processing

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for this one-year course starting in September 2024.

Eligibility: Holders of a three- or four-year Bachelor’s degree, with minimum 60% or first-class from a recognised university in a relevant subject, such as Computer Science, Engineering, Linguistics, Maths or Psychology; overall IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, visit https://www.sheffield.ac.uk/postgraduate/taught/courses/2024/computer-science-speech-and-language-processing-msc

UCEED for BDes 2024

Academy of Fashion and Art invites online/offline applications for the preparation course for UCEED 2024, a national-level entrance exam conducted by the IIT Bombay for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course. The UCEED scorecard will be considered by the IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IITDMJ Jabalpur.

Eligibility: Class 12 students

Deadline: October 31

For details and to apply, visit https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

Certification programmes in Data Science, AI, and Web Development

AlmaBetter has collaborated with E&ICT Academy-IIT Guwahati to launch certifications in Full Stack Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Full Stack Web Development.

Eligibility: Graduates or those in final year of graduation.

To apply, visit https://www.almabetter.com/courses

M.A. International Education and Globalisation

The University of Bath has opened applications for the course opening in 2024-25.

Eligibility: A first-class in Bachelor’s degree in any subject. Minimum of either a 6.5 IELTS score with no less than 6.0 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 62 with no less than 59 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 90 overall with a minimum of 21 in all four components.

Deadline: June 30

For details, visit https://www.bath.ac.uk/courses/postgraduate-2023/taught-postgraduate-courses/ma-international-education-and-globalisation-full-time/.

Sign up for the M.A. International Education and Globalisation webinar on October 27 at https://www.bath.ac.uk/events/masters-in-education-webinar/.

Youth ideathon 2023

CBSE has launched the third edition of its Youth Ideathon 2023, a festival of startup ideas for school students, powered by Bajaj Allianz Life and CONCOR.

Eligibility: Students from classes 4 to 12

Deadline: October 27

To register, visit https://youthideathon.in/submit-your-idea.

Applications open for Ph.D

Shiv Nadar University Chennai has opened applications for its Ph.D. programmes in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Maths, Physics, and Interdisciplinary research.

Eligibility: For full-time and part-time programmes, applicants must hold a first-class Master’s degree in the respective subject of interest. Candidates with a B.E. or B. Tech are eligible for direct Ph.D. admission if they have achieved a CGPA of 8.5 or higher during their UG.

Deadline: November 17

To apply, visit https://apply.snuchennaiadmissions.com/research-application-form

SI-UK India to host UK education fair

SI-UK India has announced a two-month UK Education Fair in India. Scheduled to be held in 13 cities including Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kochi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. Representatives from over 80 universities, including University College London, University of Saint Andrews, King’s College London, University of Manchester, University of Nottingham, and University of Birmingham, among others. Visit https://www.studyin-uk.in/events/ for dates, time and venue.

International Conference on Doctoral Education in Design

Sonipat-based World University of Design will host the 15th International Conference on Doctoral Education in Design, on October 18, in partnership with the RIMT University. Organised by the European Academy of Design, the conference will be delivered over one-day events in five cities including Sonipat, Bilbao (Spain), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Espoo (Finland) and Glasgow (the U.K). Registration for delegates is open. For more information, visit https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in/EAD-Conference-2023/

IGCSE and IB Diploma Scholarship Programme

Canadian International School, Bengaluru, has announced a Scholarship program for meritorious students from the academic batch of 2024. It is open to new applicants forCclass 9 for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and class 11 for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Eligibility: Candidates with 80% in the previous class or equivalent for the IB programme. For the IGCSE scholarship, candidates must have a minimum 85% in the previous class or equivalent. The final selection will be made based on the application documents, admission tests and interview.

Deadline: December 15

ICRTMSE

The International Conference on Recent Trends in Mathematics, Statistics, and Engineering (ICRTMSE) will be held at SVKM’s NMIMS School of Technology Management and Engineering.

When: December 22 and 23

For deadlines and to register, visit https://www.icrtmse.in/

CREST Olympiads

CREST Olympiads has opened registration for 2023-24 edition. The Olympiads will be held from December 2, 2023 to January 23, 2024. For details, visit https://www.crestolympiads.com/

REDEFINE 2023

Cummins India has launched REDEFINE 2023, a B-school case study competition on the theme Unlocking the Power of Digitalisation in the Aftermarket: Enhancing Efficiency, Customer Experience, and Competitive Advantage in the B2B Business Environment.

Eligibility: First and second-year students pursuing a two-year flagship PGP/PGDM/PGDBM/MBA programme from 18 partner B-schools. Students from other streams such as the Part-Time Program, Management Development Programme, Executive MBA Programme, and those not from the above-listed schools are not eligible.

Deadline: October 23

For the list, registration process and more, visit https://www.cummins.com/in/redefine-2023

MCA and BCA programmes

Vignan Online announced the expansion of its MCA and BCA programmes. Its BCA offering covers Computer Science and Information Technology, while the MCA programme delves into Computer Science, Information Technology, and Data Science. For details, visit https://vignanonline.com/

Entrepreneurial Mindset Programme

Kidspreneurship is integrating an Entrepreneurial Mindset Programme into its curriculum. It is an immersive programme that includes interactive online modules, educational games, real-world case studies, industry challenges, quizzes, assignments and mentorship opportunities. For details, visit https://www.kidspreneurship.com/entrepreneurship-program-for-schools/

Events

SIMATS Engineering organised the Internal Smart India Hackathon to inculcate the culture of start-ups and innovation ecosystem across different age groups. Around 300 students participated.

Physics Wallah launched a free helpline Prerna to address students’ emotional well-being. It will also expand its offline presence to 16 cities to help students.

The Canadian International School, Bengaluru, hosted the 13th Annual Terry Fox Run, along with Cytecare Cancer Hospitals to raise awareness about cancer research and to raise funds for the cause.

Deccan Education Society launched the Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU), which will have distinct schools for Commerce and Management, Science and Mathematics, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Design and Arts.

The School of Communications and Reputation (SCoRe) won awards in two categories at the World Public Relations and Communication Awards 2023. It was conferred the title Global Educational Institution of the Year, while its student, Parvathy Manoj from the Class of 2024, was honoured as the ‘Global Student of the Year.’

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurugram, hosted Sapience 2023, its two-day annual management conclave themed Techvolution: A Redefining Moment for Business. Vimal Choudhary, Head and Board Member, McKinsey Knowledge Center, delivered the keynote address.

Ashoka University announced its selection as one of the five awardees of the Vivli AMR Surveillance Open Data Re-use Data Challenge for Its contribution titled Novel Approach to Antibiogram Analysis: Looking at the Composite Resistance Phenotype. The team consisted of Shraddha Karve, Rintu Kutum, Vasundhara Karthikeyan, Ragul Natrajan from Ashoka University and Devojit Sharma from ICMR NIREH, Bhopal.

Amity School of Fashion Technology Mumbai, launched the 19th edition of its StyleQ magazine during the Innovation Week at Amity University Mumbai (AUM). It featured profiles of emerging designers and design entrepreneurs.

Amity University Mumbai organised a leadership conclave themed The Building Blocks of Leadership. Also, faculty members, non-teaching staff, and support staff were felicitated. It also recently organised Innovation Week where students witnessed ideas, projects, and solutions with the potential to shape the future. Over 100 students were felicitated for various achievements.

SVKM’s NMIMS Indore campus hosted a public speaking event, TEDxNMIMSIndore2023, where speakers such as Sahil Nayar, Bhavya Gandhi, Major-General Rajendra Mehta, Yajuvendra Mahajan, Arush Chopra, Sonali Swami, Bhooshan Malkani, Amita Karadkhedkar, and Gaurav Kejriwal spoke on the theme, Making That Breakthrough.

The cultural committee and student council of Noida International University hosted Rubaru, a programme to welcome the new batch. Various talent hunts, Q and As, fashion walks, and other competitions were organised.

Joseph Emmanuel, Director Academics of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), delivered an online session on the National Education Policy 2020, its impact, its implementation and the way forward, in a session facilitated by Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR).

The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) held its 14th convocation with General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, as the Chief Gues. Over 1400 students graduated from the various academic programmes.

The University of Southern California (USC) inaugurated its first Sustainability Hub, in the Gwynn Wilson Student Union building at the heart of USC’s University Park Campus. It will also function as the new headquarters for Assignment: Earth.

Key findings from a recent study conducted by College Vidya on online education are: Online MBA in HR and Marketing, BBA, BCA, MCA, and MA in Psychology have emerged as favourite courses among women learners, tier-2-and-3 cities emerged as powerful contributors; enrollment ratio for women has surged by nearly 500%.

The Department of Science and Technology has awarded Sona College of Technology with a project to empower marginalised farmers, women, and unemployed youth from the Omalur and Kadayampatti blocks in Salem district.

An orientation programme was held for Compliance Officers of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) from across the country on the Study in India (SII) portal, developed as a one-stop end-to-end solution for students aspiring to come to India for their higher studies.

Third Eye-Autism Centre and Functional School for Autism held a seminar on My Autistic Child’s Readiness for Mainstream Schooling. Developmental paediatrician Dr. Ra Poo Ezhilmangai spoke about the skills required for a child’s integration into mainstream schooling

GITAM (Deemed-to-be University) Bengaluru campus hosted RevolutioNex, an Industry Advisory Board Conclave that aimed to align engineering education to industry needs. Attended by industry experts, it facilitated interaction between faculty, students, and leading experts.

MoUs and partnerships

SAP Labs India signed an MoU with IIIT-B to enable continuous upskilling and joint research on specific industrial topics and challenges.

FPSB India launched Post Graduate Programmes in Financial Planning in collaboration with Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA), Chennai; K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, and Army Institute of Management and Technology (AIMT), Greater Noida to cover topics such as investment strategies, risk management, tax planning, retirement planning, and estate planning.

Sunstone has announced that KPMG in India will be its knowledge partner to provide quality education and upskilling opportunities to students. The 15 programmes include Data Modelling for Business Analytics, Advance Business Analytics, Business Analytics in HR, and Marketing and Finance.

York University, Canada, signed an MoU with OP Jindal Global University for academic collaboration and student support mobility between India and Canada. There will be a pan-India entrepreneurship boot camp that will expose talented students to the business and consumer market.

ICA Edu Skills collaborated with universities such as Techno India University, Sister Nivedita University, Sharda University, Royal Global University, and Suresh Gyan Vihar University, in the UG programmes of Business Administration, Data Science and Commerce. Under this three-year full-time graduation programme, students will have have two years of classroom training and a one-year paid internship.

News from the IIMs and IITs

The Department of Physics, IIT Kanpur, and Aditya-L1 Support Cell at Aryabhatta Observational Science Research Institute (ARIES), Nainital, organised a three-day Aditya L1 workshop. Prof. Arnab Rai Choudhuri delivered a lecture.

IIT Mandi Catalyst concluded its annual flagship event Himalayan Startup Trek (HST), in association with Climate Change and Clean Energy (C3E) Division of Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. For details of winners, visit www.iitmandicatalyst.in

IIT Roorkee participated in the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign to generate greater public participation and reinforce the concept of ‘sanitation as everyone’s business’. Members of the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with the NCC, the National Social Service (NSS), Dramatics Society, and Fine Arts Section, organised the events.

IIM Bangalore’s one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) and two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) made it to the top 50 in the latest QS Global MBA rankings.