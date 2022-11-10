News from the world of Education: November 10, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

PGDM admissions at FSM

FORE School of Management (FSM) has opened applications for PGDM Admissions 2023. Scores of CAT, XAT and GMAT scores are accepted. It offers two-year full-time AICTE-approved PGDM (IB), PGDM (FM) and PGDM (BDA) programmes with dual specialisation as well as doctoral programmes in Management.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks or equivalent recognised by AICTE/ UGC/ AIU. Scores of CAT-2022/ XAT-2023/ GMAT taken between January 1, 2021 and January 31, 2023 will be accepted. Applicants appearing for the final-year graduation exm in 2023 can also apply subject to furnishing the proof of Graduation by October 2, 2023.

Deadline: December 20

Visit https://admissions.fsm.ac.in/ or write to admissions@fsm.ac.in for more details.

Fujitsu 100 launched

Fujitsu Consulting India (FCI) has developed Fujitsu 100 - a recognition platform to empower students by identifying their potential and developing them into future by sharpening their skills and inculcating in them the various qualities of leadership through FCI’s exclusive Learning and Development courses. Headed by Sumit Sabharwal, Head of Human Resources, Fujitsu Global Delivery Centres, Fujitsu 100 is open to first-year MBA students from across institutes and will run from November 2022 to February 2023. Register at https://fujitsu100.in.fujitsu.com/registration/ on or before November 13. Details available at https://fujitsu100.in.fujitsu.com/

PGDM applications at GLIM

Great Lakes Institute of Management has opened admissions for its full-time two-year PGDM course for academic session 2023-25. The program is AICTE approved and accredited by AMBA (the U.K.) and NBA, and recognised by AIU.

Eligibility: For PGDM, fresh graduates and young professionals with 0-3 years of work experience by April 30, 2023. Valid GMAT/ CAT/ XAT/ CMAT scores required.

To apply, go to https://application.greatlakes.edu.in/ or visit https://www.greatlakes.edu.in/chennai/pgdm for more details.

Continuing Professional Development Microcredentials

The University of Essex Online (UoEO) has launched Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Microcredentials. These standalone modules are designed to help students gain and develop industry-relevant skills and knowledge, with the flexibility of online study. The new modules will be delivered by Kaplan Open Learning in partnership with the University of Essex. Online offers start dates throughout the year.

e-Master’s in Communication Systems

IIT-Kanpur is offering an e-Master’s degree in Communication Systems, which will train youngsters in equipment and devices technology.

Eligibility: Four-year Bachelor’s degree or a Master’s degree in the relevant discipline (Electrical/ Electronics/ Allied Engineering/ Sciences disciplines with relevant background in Signal Processing and Communications Engineering) with at least 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI. Minimum of two years of work experience (need not be currently employed). Candidates with relevant experience will be preferred.

Deadline: November 12

Visit https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/communicationsystems for details and to apply.

UPSC Wallah launched

PhysicsWallah (PW) has launched UPSC Wallah to prepare students for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. It offers structured study material for the Civil Services exams and experienced faculty for teaching and training at affordable prices. UPSC Wallah will offer multiple courses for the 2023 and 2024 UPSC exams in Hindi, English, and Hinglish, starting at Rs 7000. PW is also launching the Buniyaad series, an NCERT batch for basic to advanced level preparation of civil service exams 2023-24, and a free batch on YouTube called Samadhaan, which will comprise videos around subject-wise preparation strategies, teacher introductions, daily newspaper analysis, and current affairs.

Awards and winners

ESSEC Business School retained its position as first in Asia for both the M.Sc. in Strategy and Management of International Business and M.Sc. in Marketing Management and Digital programmes in the 2023 QS Business Master’s Rankings. Both programmes are now positioned at Number 2 in the world. The Master’s in Data Sciences and Business Analytics maintained its fourth position globally, while the Master’s in Finance held on to its seventh position worldwide, with the Global MBA being ranked 28th in the world.

Team BUMBLR from PES University, Bengaluru, were won the Country-Level semi-final for the 3M Inspire Challenge 2022, a regional undergraduate case competition organised by global science company 3M. The team won $2,000 and an internship at the 3M Innovation Centre in Bengaluru and advances to the final stage to be held this month.

Thirteen scientists from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham have been ranked in the world’s top 2% list of scientists published by the the U.S.-based Stanford University. The number has increased from 10 in the previous year.

Ed-tech company iSchoolConnect Inc recently awarded scholarships to 37 overseas education aspirants as a part of its philanthropic campaign, the iSchoolConnect Scholarship. A virtual ceremony was held to felicitate the winners. The list of winners can be viewed at https://ischoolconnect.com/scholarship/2022-winners/

KIIT World School, Sohna Road, Haryana, has been awarded the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar for maintaining clean toilets. The Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India introduced the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar in 2016 to recognise, inspire, and celebrate excellence in sanitation and hygiene practices in elementary and secondary schools.

Eupheus Learning has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Global winners for 2022 by the Red Herring platform, which celebrates and identifies the organisations and start-ups that stand out for their innovations and technologies across various fields.

Events and celebrations

GITAM (Deemed to be University) has announced the addition of three members — Dr Viswanathan Raghunathan, Dr Meenakshi Gopinath and Dr VSRK Prasad — to its Board of Management as the Chancellor’s nominees. The university also hosted the NTR Memorial Lecture with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman speaking about ‘Empowerment: Road to Good Governance’. Former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled the renaming of the GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences (GSHS) building as the Koneru Ram Krishna Rao building, after the former Chancellor of the university. Koneru Ram Krishna Rao also donated around Rs.4.5 crores to GITAM.

Students from Istituto Marangoni’s Milan and Florence campuses showcased their collections at the recent FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. Francesco Imberti’s collection was a reflection on gender identity, individual and collective identity. Xing Xing Su’s collection represented a connection between her and artist Katharine Morling’s ceramics.

Ullas Trust (A Polaris Foundation social initiative) celebrated its silver jubilee by recognising young achievers and inspiring them to pursue their dreams, during their annual “Can Do” workshop. The workshop recognised 1034 students from corporations, government, and government-aided schools in Chennai by awarding merit scholarships. Similar workshops will be held at Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Sharda University Office of Dean Student Welfare observed the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with a “Run for Unity” in which around 800 students, faculty, and staff ran and gave the message of unity.

IMS Ghaziabad celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, with the students, faculty and staff pledging to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Noida International University hosted an Edu-Leaders Summit, organised by Educlouds and Skillshare India. The programme was attended by distinguished personalities, including NIU officials and guests from more than six countries.

The Welham Boys’ School Dehra Dun hosted the sixth Military History Seminar recently on the theme ‘Evolution of India’s Military Thought’. Students from 25 schools participated.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools organised the 12th Edition of VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYORMUN), which saw participation from over 450 students from 42 schools in India and the U.S. Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, was the Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker. The theme this year was UNSDG No 14: Life Under Water.

The Department of Media Science of The Heritage Academy, Kolkata, hosted Ad Adda, a marketing communications competition recently. Veteran adman Prahlad Kakar spoke at the curtain-raiser and conducted a Masterclass on Advertising and Branding: Idea to Execution.

Simplilearn hosted its seventh convocation along with Purdue University to felicitate over 900 learners for successfully completing their PG programmes in Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, Digital Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, Data Engineering, AI & ML and Data Science. Professor Bart Collins, Purdue University, was Chief Guest, and Dr. Will Lin, Chief Marketing Officer, Simplilearn was the Guest of Honour.

Sangathan 2022, the sports meet for Amity institutions concluded recently with more than 10 events being held at the Noida campus. Students and faculty from over 11 campuses in India and 17 campuses abroad participated. Table Tennis, Chess, Carrom, Volleyball and Archery were among the events.

The Rotaract Club of Saveetha School of Management, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Chennai Mitra RID 3232, conducted a professional service event named “Ask the Expert: A Personal Grooming Session”. The resource person was Rhea S. Chugani, Operations Head of Lakme Academy, Chennai.

Wellington College International Pune (WCIP), partner to Wellington College UK, hosted a celebration to mark the beginning of the Wellington College journey in India. The school prospectus was unveiled and leading members of Wellington College and the Unison Group spoke at the event.

The Department of Implantology, Saveetha Dental College, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, hosted SIMSYM 2022, an exclusive implant symposium in Chennai. Over 442 registered members participated and discussed new developments and treatment protocols. The college also conducted Insignia 2022, in which students, faculty and staff performed and award were distributed.

KL University hosted the KL Technology Incubators Foundation Innovative Bootcamp 2022 at its campus recently. Around 140 applications from across India were assessed and 30 selected start-ups pitched their innovative ideas to the panel of experts, which included industry experts, venture capitalists, successful entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers.

Griffins International School, Kharagpur, organised an experiential field trip to Haldia Dock Complex for senior students. Ravi Singh, Second Engineer In charge of the Dock, spoke about the ships, the challenges faced by the mariners and career prospects. Students were also given a tour of a tug.

Artists from World University of Design are participating in the Vietnam - India International Exhibition and Workshop 2022-2023 themed around “VllEW: Beyond and Beneath Arts Exchange” at Van Lang University, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The event is designed to bring together artists from the two countries as well as faculty members and academia from the two universities to leverage creativity and innovation in fine arts.