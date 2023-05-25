News from the world of Education: May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

Internships

Uplifters recently launched its Summer Internship Programme for college students. It will provide industrial projects and training for six weeks before their final-year exams. The domains include Backend Java Developer, Front End Developer, Data Science and Digital Marketing. Uplifters will also help the students with interview preparations and soft skills training.

Modes: Online and hybrid

Programme commences: June 5

For more details, and to apply, visit www.uplifters.in

Zamit has announced a summer internship programme for secondary school students focused on game design and development. Students will get exposure to the game development process and hands-on experience of the gaming industry. The candidates who successfully complete the internship will have their games published on Zamit’s platforms.

Eligibility: Must be enrolled in a regular school and be 16 years of age or above. Apart from having an interest in Game Design and Development, he/she should also have basic knowledge of software called UNITY 3D, programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript or C#, and tools for graphics such as Photoshop and Illustrator.

Deadline: June 15.

Apply at https://rb.gy/0fw9w

Career fair

Imarticus Learning is conducting a career fair across all its centres for final-year students of B.Com., B.Sc., and BBA. This involves guiding students about the industry they are interested in, demo lectures, and workshops.

When: May 26

For details, visit https://imarticus.org/

Admissions

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, recently announced the opening of admissions for Pharmaceutical Sciences programmes (B.Pharm., M.Pharm., and Pharm.D). A direct entry option in the second year of the B.Pharm programme is also available after a two-year Diploma in Pharmacy,

Deadline: May 26 for B.Pharm and Pharm.D (through NEET) and June 30 for M.Pharm. For direct entry option, it is June 20.

For eligibility criteria and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3XQN2Gn

The University of Bath is inviting applications for its M.Sc. in Environmental Engineering through Fateh Education.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Biochemical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Environmental Sciences, or Natural Sciences (Physics, Chemistry, or Biochemistry) with a final overall result of at least First Class. The university will also consider other relevant Engineering and Science disciplines. IELTS score of 6.5 overall with no less than 6.0 in all components.

Deadline: Rolling admissions

Visit www.fateheducation.com for details.

The University of East Anglia, the U.K. has opened applications for M.A. Medical and Health Humanities, under the aegis of the Norwich Medical School. Students can opt for it as a one-year full-time course or as a part-time course over two years.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree in a Humanities, Social Sciences, Medicine or Professional Health-related subject with an average of 2.2 or equivalent. IELTS score 6.0 (minimum 5.5 in two components only, with 6.0 in the other two) or PTE score of 64 (minimum 59 in only two components with 64 in the others). Test dates should be within two years of the course start date.

For details, visit https://rb.gy/36xop

NIIT University (NU) invites applications for B.Tech. programmes in Biotechnology, Cyber Security, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering; five-year integrated M.Tech. programme, five-year Integrated M.Sc. in Computer Science, three-year BBA and a four-year Integrated Masters in Business Administration. Scholarships are available.

For details of eligibility and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/FoJn

Airblack has opened admissions for its six-month Full Artist Makeup programme for aspiring makeup entrepreneurs.

Eligibility: Open to all but applicants have to go through a three-step process including a one-on-one counselling session with an Airblack Career Counsellor before the admission is finalised.

Deadline: August 15

To apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/FoKW

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), is offering a two-year MCA degree programme with a Cyber Security elective.

Eligibility: Three-year Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a UGC-recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 50 % or equivalent. A relaxation of 5% shall be given to SC/ST candidates. Those in the final semester can also apply.

To apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Foj5

Scholarships

The Design Village recently announced scholarships worth Rs. 2.5 crore for students of its Bachelor of Design (Bachelor of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Interaction Design, Graphics and Communication Design and Transportation and Mobility Design); Master of Design (Master of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design), and M. Des Integrated Programme (Graphics and Communication Design, Space and Interior) courses.

Eligibility: Candidates who clear the TDV entrance exam

Deadline: June 10

To apply and for details, visit http://bitly.ws/FoKH

University Living and Nottingham Trent University are jointly offering social scholarships to students who are making a positive impact on society.

Eligibility: Indian students based out of India heading to Nottingham Trent University. Will be awarded solely on the basis of social work contributions.

For more information or to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/FoKA

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. is offering two International LLM Scholarships worth £4,000 towards tuition fees.

Eligibility: Applicant must be an overseas student for fee purposes; have an academic offer from the university to study the full-time LLM (includes Sheffield LLM, LLM Corporate and Commercial Law and LLM International Law and Global Justice pathways); have an application number.

How to apply: Complete the application form, including a 2,000-word essay on ‘Law alone cannot address all social problems.’

Deadline: June 11

To apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Fokd

PFH German University of Applied Science is offering 100 scholarships for Indian students in Master’s programmes in General Management, UX/UI, Lightweight Engineering and Composites, Industrial Engineering, New Mobility - Micro mobility, and Digitalisation and Automation.

Eligibility: 60% marks in their Bachelor’s degree, fluent communication skills, and technical knowledge. GRE or GMAT scores are not required. The university will conduct an online test and video interview to screen applicants.

Deadline: June 10

To apply, visit, https://pfhindia.com/

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Bombay and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited’s (ONGC) Uran Plant in Navi Mumbai have signed a R&D agreement to develop an innovative gas sweetening process using nano-fluids.

IIM Rohtak recently co-hosted an International Conference with the Academy for Global Business Advancement at Dubai. Researchers from 32 countries presented over 250 papers at the conference themed Business and Entrepreneurship Development in a Globalized and Digitalised Era.

IIT Guwahati Research Park and Students’ Academic Board recently organised a Research and Industry Conclave - INTEGRATION’23 to boost industry-academia collaboration.

The Bharti School of Telecommunication Technology and Management (BSTTM) at IIT Delhi recently celebrated the World Telecommunication Day. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, delivered the Annual Bharti Lecture.

Researchers from IIT Kanpur’s Imagineering Laboratory have developed an upgraded version of Shuddham, a water purifier-cum-cooler. Prof. Supratik Banerjee, Arijit Halder, and Nandita Pan, from the Department of Physics, have proposed a universal mechanism for turbulent relaxation, which can be applied to a wide range of fluids, including plasmas and complex fluids. The study was published in Physical Review E (Letters) journal. Material Advantage, a student chapter in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering —in collaboration with American Society for Metals International Kanpur Chapter, Indian Institute of Metals (IIM) Kanpur Chapter, and Indian National Academy of Engineering Kanpur Chapter — organised a three-day ‘Materials Camp’ at IIT Kanpur. The institute will collaborate with Lohum Cleantech for R and D collaboration in sustainability and other core areas. A group of researchers led by Prof. Arun K. Shukla in the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering unravelled a previously unknown mechanism that regulates an important class of drug targets known as G protein-coupled receptors. The study was published in the May issue of the international journal, Molecular Cell. C3iHub, a cybersecurity Technology Innovation hub at the institute, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, GOI under NM-ICPS Mission, recently signed an MoU with the Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

Researchers at IIT Mandi researchers recently identified microbial pairs that can effectively convert cellulose into useful chemicals, biofuels, and carbon suitable for several industrial applications. A paper co-authored by Shyam Kumar Masakapalli, Associate Professor, School of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Swati Sharma, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, research scholars Chandrakant Joshi, Mahesh Kumar, and Jyotika Thakur; Martyn Bennett and David J. Leak from University of Bath, the U.K., and Neil MacKinnon from KIT, Germany, was published in the journal Bioresource Technology Reports. The institute is offering a semester-long Interactive Socio-Technical Practicum (ISTP) course to third-year B.Tech. students under the design and innovation stream. Between March to May, the institute hosted 18 students from Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the ISTP course.

IIT Roorkee celebrated Yuva Sangam-II, as a part of which youth from various districts of Uttarakhand visited Telangana. It also celebrated National Technology Day by organising multiple events in the Multi-Activity Centre Auditorium and inaugurated the Centre of Space Science and Technology and ISRO-IITR Space Technology Cell.

IIM Bangalore welcomed 12 students from different parts of India to the sixth batch of the NS Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Fellowship programme.

IIM Raipur and EcoSoul Home Inc. signed an MoU to promote academic and industry interactions.

Events and collaborations

MIT-WPU, Pune, has built the first-ever Subsea Research Lab in Asia. The Centre for Subsea Engineering Research (CSER), in partnership with Aker Solutions, showcases a working prototype of deep-water offshore petroleum operations.

The Design Village participated in the 24th edition of Salone Satellite Milan Italy. The institute presented its annual exhibition “DreamDoing” showcasing projects by students and collaborative efforts.

PFH German University, in collaboration with Yes Germany, recently organised a fair for students on studying and working in Germany. The fair was attended by over 500 students, with 40 receiving on-the-spot admissions.

IILM University hosted an international conference on the need for collaboration to enable a sustainable future. The event involved lectures, panel discussions, book release and paper presentations.

The Pupil Saveetha Eco School signed a MOU with the Danny Faure Foundation under the Ocean Chapter, to promote cooperation in the field of marine education, with a particular focus on ocean protection and preservation.

Queensland based Griffith University has signed MOUs with the Indian Institute of Science and Manipal Academy of Higher Education during its delegation visit to India led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Carolyn Evans. These partnerships aim to further enhance existing linkages between the institutions and explore new areas of collaboration, including joint degree programmes and research initiatives.

Students of Canadian International School, Bengaluru, have formed the International Club of Financial Literacy (ICFL) to teach participants to make informed decisions regarding investments, savings as well as spending. The participants include CIS non-teaching staff, locals from neighbourhood and other community members.

Tech Avant Garde (TAG) hosted the G20 Gen Forum Ed Conclave 2023, along with the CBSE and Microsoft. The theme was Reimagining Education for the 21st Century and Bringing Hybrid Learning to Life”. It was attended by eminent personalities, government officials, educationists, and business leaders from various across the country.

Aavishkaar Foundation, part of the Aavishkaar Group, hosted its first initiative on the path to meet its objective, ‘Economic Entrepreneurship to Social Equity’. Around 1,100 children from 10 government schools designed and presented impactful and sustainable business plans. Four winning teams were identified.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) hosted its 27th Annual Convocation in the presence of Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary of AICTE, and Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy - Food Marketplace. Apart from awarding the degrees, medals and awards were presented to the students.

Fifteen students from the School of Tourism and Hotel Management, Sanskriti University, have secured placements in Dubai and Turkey. They were selected by a prominent MNC after a rigorous selection process.

Monisha, a Class 6 student of Orchids The International School, Sahakarnagar, Bengaluru, won Gold and Bronze medals at the Roller Skating Federation of India competition in Bengaluru recently. She began skating when she was three and a half and has been participating in RSFI events for the last three years and has bagged several medals.

KIIT World School hosted a Mega Plastic Collection Drive along with the Indian Centre for Plastics in the Environment (ICPE) to teach students how to reuse and prepare products from waste. All students, teachers and community members collected plastic waste from their houses and nearby areas and handed it over to ICPE’s recycling partners for safe disposal.