News from the world of Education: June 7, 2023

June 07, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

M.Sc. Sustainability and Environmental Studies

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for the M.Sc. Sustainability and Environmental Studies course starting this September and January 2024. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: A first- or second-class Honours degree (or international equivalent) in any degree/discipline. All backgrounds considered, including the Social Sciences, Arts, Engineering, Law, Chemistry, Maths, Physics, Geology, Biology and Business; ELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

For details, and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Hogy

M.Sc. Environmental Change and International Development

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for the one-year M.Sc. Environmental Change and International Development course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class in an area of the Social Sciences or Medicine from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/HxPm

CAD/CAM for Jewellery Programme

GIA India recently launched a seven-week Comprehensive CAD/CAM for Jewellery Certificate Programme in India that Equips students with the Computer-Aided Design/ Computer-Aided Manufacturing skills. The certificate opens up options for careers in jewellery design, product development, and as CAD technicians.

Commences: June 26

For details, and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3OVnztX

MBA in Retail Banking Operations

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN Deemed-to-be-University offers a two-year MBA in Retail Banking Operations beginning in July.

Eligibility: A BBA or Bachelor’s degree in Banking or equivalent degree from an accredited university. Additionally, they should have at least 55% marks or 6 GPA points.

For details, and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/HpeG

M.Sc. in Quantitative Finance

Ahmedabad University opened admissions to its M.Sc. in Quantitative Finance.

Eligibility: A Bachelor’s degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any university or educational institution. Candidates may apply based on their CAT/XAT/GMAT/GRE/GATE scores. Those who have not taken any of the earlier mentioned tests can also take the Management School’s test. All shortlisted candidates will be called for a personal interview. For more details, visit, http://bitly.ws/GY7x.

Financial aid: The university provides meritorious scholarships to students based on their academic performance. Students needing additional financial assistance can opt for the Fellowship under which they are required to undertake Teaching Assistantship with a faculty member.

Deadline: July 15

For details, visit, www.ahduni.edu.in

Shorter GRE test and changes

ETS has announced that, beginning this September, the GRE General Test will take less than two hours to complete, roughly half the time of the current test. Registration is now open for test dates beginning September 22.

Changes: Removal of the Analyse an Argument task in the Analytical Writing section; reduced number of questions in the Quantitative and Verbal Reasoning sections; removal of the unscored section. Additionally, test-takers can expect to receive their official scores in 8-10 days.

To learn more about the changes, visit, www.ets.org/gre/shorter. To create an account, register for a test, access test prep resources and more, visit www.ets.org/mygre.

F&B Service Associate Programme

Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts has launched a six-month Food and Beverage Service Associate Programme.

Eligibility: Students who have cleared class 12

Course commencement: July

Fees: Rs. 79,000/-

Deadline: June 30

For details and to apply, visit, http://bitly.ws/Hpox or contact +91 8326626363/ +91 9356443123

M.Tech in Robotics

Mahindra University and University of Agder, Norway, have jointly launched a two-year M.Tech in Robotics.

Eligibility: A full-time degree from any recognised university/ institute, with a minimum aggregate of 60% or equivalent grade in B.E./ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics, or Electronics Engineering. Those with a valid GATE score and a percentile score of 80 and above will be admitted on the basis of an interview. Those without GATE scores or with a percentile score below 80 must take a written test conducted by ECSE-MU, followed by an interview.

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Hrt3

IBCA scholarship

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts has announced scholarships worth Rs 1 crores for its various courses such as 18-month Advance Diploma in Culinary (Level 3), 18-month Advance Diploma Course in Pastry (Level 3), 12-month Diploma Course In Culinary Arts (Level 2), 12-month Diploma In Pastry Arts (Level 2), six-month Certificate course In Pastry (Level 1), three-month Certificate Course In Culinary, three-month Certificate Course In Pastry, Culinary Hobby Chef and Pastry Hobby Chef.

Deadline: June 20

For details, and to apply, visit, https://www.chefibpa.com/

Application deadline extended

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE), has extended the admission date till June 20. For complete information about all programmes in 17 verticals, visit http://sve.tiss.edu For the admission process, visit https://sve.tiss.edu/admission/

Sanskriti University’s scholarship

Sanskriti University, Mathura, recently announced merit-cum-need based scholarships worth Rs 3.5 crore for deserving students. Students who qualify in the entrance exam can apply.

Courses and programmes: The university offers diploma, UG, and PG courses in Engineering, Management and Commerce, Education, Special Education, Humanities and Social Sciences, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Fashion Designing, Law and Legal Studies, Yoga and Naturopathy, Tourism and Hotel Management, Medical and Allied Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Ayurveda, and Nursing.

Eligibility: Applicants who have already passed or will be appearing for the qualifying exams under the higher secondary level (10+2) under a recognised Board of Education.

Deadline: June 30

To apply, visit https://admission.sanskriti.edu.in/

Advanced Certification Programme in Cloud Computing

Edureka and IIT-Guwahati’s E and ICT Academy have jointly launched a six-month Advanced Certification Programme in Cloud Computing.

Eligibility: Those who have studied PCM in Class 12; holder of a BCA, B.Tech., B.E., B.Sc. degree; any diploma holder with basic programming knowledge.

For details, and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/HrFb

USA Medical Pathway September 2023 intake

Manipal’s American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) offers a medical programme where students start their medical education at MAHE, Manipal (India), continue pre-clinical sciences in its Antigua campus (Antigua and Barbuda), and then undergo clinical rotations in affiliated teaching hospitals in the U.S. or the U.K. or Canada. On successful completion of licensing exams, students graduate with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree awarded by the American University of Antigua. The Pre-Med to MD programme is a 6.5-year programme designed for high-school graduates and non-traditional students.

Eligibility: Those who have completed the 12th standard and have qualified in the NEET exams. Those who have a B.Sc. degree from an accredited university and meet the course requirements can apply for direct enrolment into AUA’s 4.5-year MD programme.

For more details, visit http://bitly.ws/HBQZ

Food tasting internship

Internshala has rolled out a Food Tasting Internship as a part of its Greatest Internships Ever initiative. Those selected get to experience a one-day tour of Delhi-NCR tasting the local savouries and experiencing the street food culture, trying fusion food at top cafes and a fine-dining experience in a five-star restaurant. The experience will be completely sponsored, including travel, accommodation, and food expenses. Participants will also receive a certificate.

Selection: Based on the cover letter and questions answered by students in their applications. Final selection will be made on the basis of the interview.

Deadline: June 30

For details, and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/F00Dintern

Curiosity Conference

IIT Gandhinagar’s Institute’s Curiosity Lab will host a Curiosity Conference in collaboration with the U.S.-based Center for Curiosity on August 12 and 13. It will bring together researchers, educators, teachers, and industry professionals from India and abroad to discuss the role of curiosity in research and practice and its importance in driving innovation and progress across various fields. Interested candidates can attend the conference by registering on http://bitly.ws/HxH5.

Events

GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad held its convocation in which 1,265 students including 21 gold-medallists received their degrees.

Stonehill International School held a graduation ceremony for the graduating class of 2023.

Canadian International School, Bangalore, held the graduation ceremony for the class of 2023.

ILACAD Institute held a graduation ceremony to announce the completion of a batch of diplomas and fellowships in Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetology in Ahmedabad.

M.A.D. School of Ideas held the graduation ceremony of its class of 2023, which also achieved 100% placements in companies such as Netflix, DDB Mudra, Spotify, Google, Ogilvy, and others.

Ashoka University appointed Leena Srivastava as the Director and Head of the recently launched Ashoka Centre for a People-Centric Energy Transition (ACPET).

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies was recognised for its global sustainable initiatives by The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

World University of Design presented the culminating work of the 140 graduating batch of students of six specialisations at its annual Made in WUD (MIW) Showcase 2023.

CMRU School of Legal Studies held the first chapter of the Dr. K C Ramamurthy Endowment Lecture on Constitutional Governance and Public Policy from an Indian Perspective. The chief guest was Dr. R. Venkataramani, Ld. Attorney General for India.

IMS Noida organised a workshop on Agile Business environment. The keynote speaker was Prateek Jain, Assistant Director of EY Parthenon, and Priyanka Bhatia, Assistant Vice President of Barclays.

NMIMS Bengaluru announced an initiative by its student body Udyam, to combat plastic pollution. The teamhas planned a series of activities throughout the year to create awareness and promote sustainable alternatives.

NMIMS Indore students made their mark in the Smart India Hackathon, by being placed among the top five teams. Third-year students Agyeya Jha, Kanishka Lohar, Anshi Jain, Harsh Jain, Jahnavi Plaiwal, and Anirudha Mahajan presented their project, Cyber Arc: The Defensive Arc of the Cyber World.

The Design Village and Studio Archohm recently designed the India Pavilion at the London Design Biennale 2023; 35 students attended the LDB and showcased their practical design intellect and thinking.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Roorkee and IOCL recently collaborated for the promotion of education, research, and innovation by offering IndianOil-IIT Roorkee (IOIITR) research fellowships to Ph.D students of IIT Roorkee, to pursue their research work under the joint supervision of IIT Roorkee and IOCL on a topic of industrial importance.

Prof. Nilam Kaushik, Strategy area, IIM Bangalore, was recently named among the ‘Poets and Quants Best 40 under 40 MBA Professors 2023’ worldwide. She is the first faculty member from an Indian business/management school to be featured on the list.

MoUs and partnerships

AISECT Group Universities recently signed MoUs with German Universities to provide students with international placement opportunities and to facilitate joint degree programmes.

Bharti Foundation recently signed an MoU with the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, to provide technical support to the State Resource Teams under Large Scale Initiative (including training of the resource people with relevant material including digital content as required).

British Council and Microsoft India recently signed an MoU for a co-developed three-year partnership programme, English Skills for Youth, to enhance the life opportunities of youngsters aged 18-25, particularly women, in socio-economically marginalised communities across India.

Small Industries Development Bank of India and RV University recently signed an MoU to help promote innovation and entrepreneurship in India.

Usha International recently partnered with National Institute of Fashion Technology to reward and encourage the creativity of budding fashion designers from the institute.

Lighthouse Learning and Wesleyan College in Georgia, the U.S., recently signed an MoU for a three-year partnership to enable cross-border collaboration between the institutions.