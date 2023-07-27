News from the world of Education: July 27, 2023

July 27, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

Solar Decathlon India 2023-24

Solar Decathlon India (SDI) has opened registrations for its fourth edition. This year, SDI has five building divisions and a new product division. Teams will compete for nine months under any of the six competition divisions. The challenge requires all participating teams to be multidisciplinary.

Eligibility: UG or PG students from any Indian institution in teams of five to 15. Each team should have at least one student each from Architecture and Engineering disciplines and a faculty mentor to guide it through the competition. Besides this, teams from the building division will need to partner with a developer or a client whose project they will work on.

For details, visit http://bitly.ws/PcQm

B.Tech. Climate Change

Anant School for Climate Action recently opened admissions for its four-year B.Tech programme specialising in Climate Change.

Eligibility: High school graduate with at least three subjects from Computer Sciences, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology. All boards are accepted. No bar on age.

Deadline: Round 3, July 31

To apply, visit http://bitly.ws/rim3

Integrated BBA-MBA

Vijaybhoomi University has launched a five-year integrated BBA- MBA programme under the Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM) and Vijayabhoomi School of Science and Technology (VSST).

Deadline: July 31

Scholarship: Thirty students will be selected under the Trailblazer programme. To apply under JAGSOM (specialisation in marketing, HR, Business Analytics and Finance), visit, https://bit.ly/43D7Jb4. To apply for it under VSST (specialisation in Computer Science and Engineering, Software Engineering and Artificial Intelligence), visit https://bit.ly/44TIIts.

For more details, visit https://www.vijaybhoomi.edu.in/programs/integrated-bba-mba/

The Great Indian Dream Scholarship

Swadesh has introduced The Great Indian Dream Scholarship for students studying in the U.S. Scholarship amounts are $10,000 (one student), $5,000 (10 students) and $2,000 (20 students).

Eligibility: Indian citizens enrolled in an American university for higher education for at least 18 months. Applicants must open a free Swadesh account.

Deadline: August 20

For details and to apply, visit, https://www.swadesh.co/scholarship

CL Olympiad

Career Launcher has launched the CL Olympiad for students of Classes 8 to 12, which will cover Mathematics, Science, English, and aptitude. It will be conducted in two rounds, beginning with a school-level exam from August to September, culminating in a national-level final in October.

For details and to register, visit www.careerlauncher.com/olympiad.

Applied Auditing and Analytics Course

Masters’ Union and Grant Thornton Join Forces to Launch a three-month Applied Auditing and Analytics Course conducted in hybrid mode.

Eligibility: Freshers currently pursuing B. Com/BBA/BA or equivalent Bachelor’s degree in Finance/Economics/Accounts with minimum 50%.

Deadline: August 9

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Pbpg

Walk-in admission at JKLU

JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, Rajasthan, has announced a walk-in admission event for its Design programme on July 30, at the university campus from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Students must fill in the application before 11.30 when the portfolio round will commence. For details, visit https://jklu.edu.in/

NIIT University admissions

NIIT University (NU) offers admission to students on the basis of their CUET score. Candidates can apply directly and get exemption from NUAT, the university’s aptitude test. Scholarships are also available. For details, visit https://niituniversity.in/admissions

Certificate in MIS Analytics

ICA Edu Skills has launched a four-month Certificate in MIS Analytics.

Eligibility: Either a 10+2 qualification or a graduate degree in any stream.

Visit http://bitly.ws/PcSF for more

Scholarships at University of Strathclyde, Glasgow

The Faculty of Science, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, offers scholarships to new international students joining the M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science, M.Sc. Advanced Computer Science with Data Science or M.Sc. Advanced Software Engineering in the academic year commencing in January 2024.

Eligibility: A new, international fee-paying student holding an offer of admission of a full-time place either of the above courses; be self-funded. Students who receive full scholarships, for example from a government office or embassy, will not be eligible.

Deadline: December 14

For details and to apply, visit http://bitly.ws/Pd8s

Virtual UG and PG technology programmes

Open Institute of Technology (OPIT) offers virtual UG and PG degree courses in technology to Indian students.

Courses: B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Computer Science, Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

For details and to apply, visit https://www.opit.com/

Online BCA

UPES CCE partnered with the School of Computer Science to launch three-year online Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) programme.

Eligibility: 50% marks in Class 10 and 12 with Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Technology as one of the main subjects in Class 12.

Visit https://www.cce.upes.ac.in/online-bca-course for details

Orientations and convocations

National Law University Delhi organised Deeksharambh, an induction programme to welcome its new batch of B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) students.

The Indian Institute of Art and Design welcomed its new foundation batch for 2023 at the Sri Sathya Sai International Centre, Delhi.

IISER Thiruvananthapuram held its 11th convocation and awarded degrees to 73 MSc, 21 MS (Research), 36 PhD and 12 integrated PhD students.

JK Lakshmipat University commenced its 12-day orientation programme Aarambh, which will run until August 4. This residential programme will introduce all first-year students to the faculty and student council and also involve some fun activities.

IILM University hosted its MBA convocation ceremony 2023 and celebrated the academic performances of meritorious students.

Sanskriti University, Uttar Pradesh, held its fourth convocation ceremony, conferring degrees and diplomas to over 2,000 students from the 2021 and 2022 batches. Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh was the Chief Guest.

The Faculty of Management, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, hosted the inaugural function for the first-year batch of Management Studies 2023-2024.

KLH Bachupally Campus of KL Deemed-to-be University held an orientation programme for the newly admitted B. Tech students.

The School of Economics, NMIMS Bengaluru, conducted an inauguration program, Deeksharambh, for first-year students of its B.Sc. Economics programme at the Bannerghatta campus. The chief guest was Vivek V. Nayak, Associate Director at Biocon Limited, Bengaluru.

The American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, a unit of the Manipal Education and Medical Group, held its graduation ceremony at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, where over 200 students graduated.

JAGSoM held the commencement ceremony of its PGDM 2023-25 batch. The chief guest was Vijaya Ghosh, Managing Director- CGS Data and AI Practice Lead, Strategy and Consulting Global Network, Accenture.

Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad, began its 11-day induction-cum-orientation programme Prarambh, for the PGDM batch 2023-25. The chief guest was Amit Malik, President - Wadzpay, Worldwide, South Asia and Pacific. The guests of honour were Mahesh Gupta, AVP-Supply Chain, Bata India, and Rupamanjari Ghosh, Former Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University.

Events

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) conducted a two-day Model G20 Summit in Bengaluru. Programme included a panel discussion on India’s Role in Global Leadership, a paper and poster presentation and the Model G20 summit.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) launched the New-Age NEP Compliant Skill Education Programmes and the Innovative Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for the 2023-24 academic year. These courses have been designed by the School of Vocational Education and the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE), respectively.

The Department of Fashion in the College of Science and Humanities, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, organised the Designer’s Runway in association with Mozhi- the Designer’s club.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited launched a new Student Travel Plan under the TravelAssure product. It is specifically designed to cater to the needs of students who are embarking on higher studies abroad. The plan is available for students based in India or any other foreign country.

Prof. T G Sitharaman, Chairman, AICTE, announced the upcoming Happiness Rankings and awards. The awards have been curated by YOL-Happiness programme team under the aegis of AICTE, and applications are invited from all colleges in India.

The ninth Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Service learning was held at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Central Campus, Bengaluru. More than 70 papers were presented from the Asia-Pacific region in hybrid mode. Rajesh Tandon, the founding director of PRIA and the co-chair of UNESCO, delivered the keynote address.

Lakshmi Sowmya Emani, a Ph.D. scholar in the Department of Biotechnology, KL Deemed-to-be University, was selected for the New Investigator Travel Award for 2023.

Students at the University of Sheffield built and successfully tested a metallic 3D printed liquid rocket engine called the SunFire engine at a week-long competition called Race to Space.

Students of the Bio-Environmental Sciences from SIMATS Engineering went on an educational excursion to the EXNORA Foundational Activities at Indian Maritime University and learnt about the process of water sedimentation.

Fifteen students from the University of Greenwich, the U.K., participated in a month-long student exchange programme at Lovely Professional University (LPU). As part of the programme, LPU’s Division of International Affairs organised a fashion show where the U.K. students showcased a range of traditional Indian attire designed by students and faculty members of LPU’s School of Fashion Design. LPU’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Lovi Raj Gupta and Dean R&D, and Prof Chander Prakash were appointed as Leading Scientist and Project Co-Head respectively at Russia’s Southern Federal University (SFeDU).

KIIT World School, Sohna Road, recently conducted a plantation drive for students, organised to raise environmental awareness and importance of environmental conservation in students. Students also celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas by planting saplings.

Pawan Rajput and Manoj Mali, final-year B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture students at NMIMS School of Agricultural Science and Technology, recently published a patent titled Chemical-Free Storage-cum-Selling Device for Enhanced Shelf Life of Fruits and Vegetables.

The Stand Up and You Grow Girl, with Navya Nanda, recently organised by Clustera and Yuvaa, concluded at NMIMS Bengaluru. It sparked important conversations on Street Harassment, Women Empowerment, Self-Development, Finance, and Entrepreneurship.

Scaler announced the introduction of its GPT-4-powered AI-teaching assistant for learners. By integrating ChatGPT functionalities into the Scaler Academy programme, it will enable comprehensive support for learners round-the-clock, and enable students to learn at their own pace.

Seekho has launched Seekho SuperDegree for the upcoming admission sessions, offering many interactive and personalised UG and PG degrees. It has also launched four innovative AI tools — InterviewPro, Seekho Smart Resume Builder, Resume Review and AI Tutor — to transform how learners and users approach job interviews, resume building and learning.

IILM University, in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, hosted the first National Women Vice Chancellor’s Conference on Promoting Women Leadership in Higher Education.

The Design Village organised a week-long joint Summer Atelier in Noida and Chandigarh for students from TU Delft, Politecnico di Milano and internal students of TDV. The theme was Reimaging Context and Repositioning Paradigms.

Somaiya Vidyavihar University has appointed Achala Danait, former Managing Director of Clariant India and former Director of Süd Chemie India Private Limited, as the Director of Strategy and Industry Partnerships and Dean of Research.

UPES will set up a Centre of Excellence for AI to allow students, faculty and researchers develop cutting-edge technologies, and work on real-life challenges and industry pain points.

The Department of Management Studies Easwari Engineering College, Chennai, organised Contact 2023, a national-level Management talent fest for UG and PG students in the hybrid mode. Over 250 students across India participated.

K. C. Mahindra Education Trust awarded Rs. 335 lakhs in scholarships to 64 meritorious students as part of the K. C. Mahindra Scholarship for Post Graduate Studies Abroad.

The Sankara College of Optometry, part of the Sankara Eye Foundation, received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT Guwahati has signed an MoU with the Indian Council of World Affairs to build capacity/skills in international affairs and foreign policy.

IIT Kanpur’s two-month long annual internship programme, SURGE-2023, concluded with 306 participants from India and SAARC countries. It also launched the Jay Pullur Neuroscience Initiative in memory of alumnus late Jay Pullur, which will bring together neuroscience-related research activities between the departments of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering, Cognitive Science, and the Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology.

IIT Roorkee recently announced its Research Awards 2022. They are open to all Indian nationals and have winners from various institutes nationwide. This time, it has five awardees in multiple categories, including the Khosla National Award (Sciences).

Justice N. Santosh Hegde, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India, delivered the fifth of the CPP Foundation Day Lecture Series on Decline in Social Values in the Society and its Consequences. It was hosted by the Centre for Public Policy (CPP), IIM Bangalore. Also, the institute’s two-year Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management emerged number one in India in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Global Executive MBA Rankings 2023, number 16 in the Asia-Pacific region and number 43 globally.

An India-Japan Study and Research Centre will be set up at IIM Kozhikode to enhance Management education and research competencies in the specific areas of mutual interest between both countries.

MoUs and partnerships

greytHR Academy signed an MoU with Avinash College of Commerce to empower students by equipping them with skills in HR Operations through its Digital HR Training Programme.

Odisha-based Centurion University of Technology and Management collaborated with Jawaharlal Nehru University to enhance skill-integrated higher education in the country.

LEO1 partnered with the Narayana Group to offer no-cost education fee financing to over two lakh students from Telangana.

Pidilite Industries signed an MOU with the Government of Gujarat, represented by the Gujarat Council of School Education, to promote and enhance learning through arts and crafts across Gujarat.

Mindler, in collaboration with HRX, founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment,unveiled its corporate experiential programme for students aged 15 to 22 years to learn new-age skills from the top global brands.

Ashoka University has partnered with Havells Family Foundation to institute the Havells Family Scholarship. It is designed to support talented students who wish to pursue a fully funded Master’s degree at the School of Business at Wake Forest University, the U.S. The university also appointed Hiroshi Hamada, director and previously team leader at the Laboratory for Organismal Patterning within the RIKEN Centre for Biosystems Dynamics Research (BDR), Japan, as a Distinguished Professor of Biology.

A.M. Jain College signed an MoU with SACCA Institute of Freight and Tourism (OPC) Pvt Ltd. This involves creating industry-oriented programmes and curriculum development, skill enhancement, faculty development programmes, and internship and vocational training programmes.

GD Goenka University, in collaboration with Fortis Mental Health Programme brought together school counsellors from across the country for VARTAH: Values - Awareness – Reform – Thrive – Action – Hope, a summit on Managing Risk Behaviour for school children.