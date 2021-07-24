News from the world of Education, July 24, 2021

Information on admissions, research, MOUs, scholarships and more...

Webinar on children’s safety

Teach For India, in association with The Akanksha Foundation, Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to Legal Education (IDIA), Harvard Law School Association Women’s Alliance (India Chapter) and Indus Action, is organising a panel discussion that brings together a leading epidemiologist and a paediatrician to answer all questions on the safety of children and reopening of schools. The panel will feature Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, Epidemiologist, public policy and health systems expert, and lead co-author of Till We Win: India’s Fight Against the COVID-19 Pandemic and Dr. Prabhat Maheshwari, Chief – Neonatal & Pediatric Critical Care, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram.

When: July 26 at 6.00 p.m.

Where: Teach For India’s Facebook Page OR Teach For India’s Youtube Page

Register: https://teachforindia-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WMJCFuPHSNK4e6jKkKGlbQ

Collaboration with Harvard

SRM University is set to collaborate with Harvard Business School Online to offer high-impact online courses to its students to provide them global exposure and opportunities to upskill themselves. The collaboration offers programmes such as Business Analytics, Economics for Managers, Financial Accounting, CORe(Credentials of Readiness), and others. These programs are integrated with the regular courses of SRM University, AP such as BBA, MBA (General), MBA (Business Analytics) and MBA (Banking and Financial Services).

Developing digital skills

Cisco Networking Academy and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have come together to address the shortage of a tech-proficient workforce in India and create career opportunities for millions in the digital economy. The partnership will offer access to the Cisco Networking Academy courses through NSDC’s eSkill India platform and enable free access to an industry-relevant global curriculum and content in Networking, Cybersecurity, Programming, the Internet of Things (IoT), Digital Essentials, and Linux. The Networking Academy offers courses to help develop foundational Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills needed to design, build and manage networks, along with soft skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, and critical thinking. The courses are open to all and will prepare candidates for entry-level ICT jobs, help them pursue additional training or education, and earn globally recognised certification.

Cloud-computing curriculum

The NorthCap University (NCU), Gurgaon, announced its participation in AWS Academy, a programme by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that provides higher education institutions with a ready-to-teach cloud computing curriculum. AWS Academy courses help students develop in-demand cloud computing skills by providing hands-on experience and lessons based on actual industry scenarios. The courses and learning resources are aligned to industry-recognised AWS Certification. As part of this programme, AWS Academy-certified NCU faculty members will deliver courses covering Cloud Computing, Machine Learning (ML), and Data Analytics.

Winning essay

LSAC Global announced that Aditya Panuganti is the winner of this year’s Shamnad Basheer Access to Justice Scholarship. His essay, ‘AI in Law: A case of caution,’ presented thoughtful arguments on Artificial Intelligence and how it does not mitigate bias or increase access to justice. Panuganti’s wove various examples of AI and its intersection with law into his text helped illustrate a comprehensive viewpoint through researched references, thus standing out as the winning entry. The winner will receive an award worth ₹4 lac.

MBA in Israel

Tel Aviv University announces admission to Sofaer Global MBA. Offered by the Coller School of Management at Tel Aviv University, the Sofaer Global MBA is the flagship one-year full-time MBA focused on New Venture Creation, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. It is designed for students with professional ambitions ranging from founding ventures, building start-ups, and leading innovative processes in multinational companies.The courses are taught by the Coller School of Management faculty, visiting professors, and industry experts.

Admission Requirements: Open to all students who have obtained or are about to obtain a completed undergraduate degree from a recognised university in India. The students are required to have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale or 75 on a scale of 100. Applicants with lower final grades should still apply; the Admissions Committee takes candidates' full applications into consideration. Students are also required to submit their GMAT/GRE scores along with clearing scores for English language proficiency.

Registration deadline: August 15

https://international.tau.ac.il/Sofaer_Global_MBA

Math and science concepts explained

Open Door Education has launched a series of videos on Math and Science concepts with simple setup and hands-on experiments. Its programmes — Mastery Assessments and Thinking Classroom — are a regular part of Science and Math teaching in over 200 schools. Open Door recently introduced ‘OD Wow factor’, a series of videos aimed at making Science and Math concepts fun and interesting. For more information, visit: https://www.opendooreducation.in/

LPU at the Olympics

Eleven students from Lovely Professional University have been selected as a part of the Indian contingent that will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The players will represent the nation in Wrestling, Hockey Athletics (javelin throw and sprinting) and Paralympics. Manpreet Singh, the Hockey team captain and LPU’s MBA student, was India’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang Punia, who is pursuing M.A in Public Administration at LPU, has been selected for Wrestling (61 Kg). Para-athlete, Nishad Kumar (B.A) has been picked for Paralympics High Jump. Track and field athlete and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in the army, Neeraj Chopra (B.A) has been selected for javelin throw. Sprinter Amoj Jacob (P.B.Ed) has been selected for the 4x400 mt Relay Race for men. Seven players of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team are LPU students. Apart from captain Manpreet Singh (MBA), the others are Rupinderpal Singh (MBA), Harmanpal Singh (MBA), Mandeep Singh (BA), Shamsher Singh (MBA), Dilpreet Singh (BA) and Varun Kumar (MBA).

New courses

National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), a joint initiative of IITs and IISc, has launched new courses on Electric Vehicles and Renewable Energy, Design for IoT, Business and Sustainable Development, for the July 2021 semester through the SWAYAM platform. NPTEL courses give an opportunity for students to learn from the comfort of their home. NPTEL offers more than 500 courses completely free of cost to learners across the country in online mode. The enrolments for July to December 2021 have already commenced. The last date to enroll for the first set of NPTEL courses is August 2. Visit: https://swayam.gov.in/NPTEL

Art at the Olympics

The art work of seven students and faculty memebers from Chitkara University has been selected for the virtual art show “Olympia”, initiated by Indian Contemporary Artist Association to be exhibited during the Tokyo Olympics 2021. The art show’s reel video will be displayed at Tokyo Olympics Memorial Gallery, Chuo-ku, in Japan, till August 8.

University of the futur

A future-ready university needs to anticipate the future work place requirements and ensure that students are prepared. It needs to inculcate certain qualitiessuch as the ability to disrupt in an innovative way and perpetual learning. Digital and data science skills will also be crucial in the future. Delivering the first Distinguished lecture on `Building a Future Ready University’, organised by the RV University, Bengaluru, Dr. R Balasubramaniam, the Founder of the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, observed that disruptive innovators are going to be the norm of the future.

Post Graduate partnership

Simplilearn and Jagran Lakecity University announced a partnership to offer a Post Graduate Programme in Digital Marketing for students already enrolled in the MA Digital Marketing programme at the university. This programme component offered by Simplilearn will be in partnership with Purdue University and co-created with Facebook and is ideal for students who wish to pursue a career in Digital Marketing and gain hands-on experience.

MoU signed

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad - DMS-IIT (ISM) to develop professional learning opportunities in the space of finance and technology. Under this partnership, several short- term and long-term programmes aimed at working professionals and custom-designed programmes for organisations seeking to build leadership capabilities in the financial and technology sector will be announced shortly. These will be delivered through online and hybrid mode and will be co-certified by both the institutions.

Accessible education

Vedantu along with Tata Sky announced an innovative partnership to make quality education accessible and affordable to students across India. Two dedicated linear platform services — Tata Sky JEE Prep and Tata Sky NEET Prep — in association with Vedantu will cater to students from Classes 9 to 10 for foundation preparation (IIT, NEET, NTSE, Olympiads) and core syllabus for Classes 11 to 12 IIT JEE Main, JEE Advanced (engineering), and NEET (medical). Available at a pocket-friendly price of ₹5 per day, the learning will be delivered by Vedantu’s Master Teachers including academics from IIT and AIIMS with proven track records in teaching. The medium of teaching will be a mix of English and Hindi.

Equipping students and educators

Analytics platform Tableau announced its partnership with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Ministry of Education, Government of India, to equip students and educators from AICTE’s higher learning institutes with modern data analytics skills. Through this partnership, Tableau will provide AICTE with Tableau Desktop and Tableau Prep licenses, access to e-learning, and sample curriculum material co-created with university professors for educators to get started teaching analytics in classrooms.

Real School

uFaber announced “Real School”, an initiative targeted at those between 5 and 15 years. Real School will offer courses and masterclasses delivered by expert trainers, which will expand the options for careers of the future. The subjects available range from drones, robotics, mobile app development, phonics & early reading, advanced fluency & social communication, IoT, Raspberry Pi, vedic mathematics to space exploration. The duration varies from 2.5 months to 15 months .

Training for graduates

TalentSprint announced a collaboration with Salesforce focused on skilling college graduates (Engineers with a Computer Science / Information Science background, BTech, MCA, BCA) with Salesforce skills to be world-class software developers, ready to take on roles in leading IT services and consulting ﬁrms and carry out Salesforce implementation.

Helping hands

Students of Indus International School, Pune (IISP), drove a crowd-funding campaign that raised close to ₹5 lakhs to donate 162 Suraksha UVC Steriliser boxes to villagers from Agrewadi and Kharpewadi. NextGenInnov8, an innovation-driven venture founded by Aditya Pachpande, a student of the school, had announced Mission 15.1k last October on the 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to donate that many Suraksha boxes to the needy and underprivileged.

Virtual hang-outs

As part of their Delhi University-centric campaign, Scenes by Avalon, a next-gen community platform, is currently hosting Hansraj College as a part of their #14DaysOfScenes Challenge. Out of the 500+ entries, Hansraj College Societies were exclusively chosen to be a part of this challenge. Since former freshers haven’t seen each other in a year due virtual classes, and new freshers are missing out on the experience, Scenes by Avalon has become a place that allows them to form a connection. The societies come together for sessions and and games on Scenes by Avalon.

MoU of opportunities

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR’s Center for Archaeology, Heritage & Museum Studies (CAHMS), and Universitat Pompeu Fabra, Barcelona, Spain, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the intent of establishing a programme of collaborative partnership. This will enable scholarly cooperation, communication, exchange, and enhancement of interdisciplinary training for students and professionals. The potential areas of cooperation include, but are not limited to, student opportunities at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, shared initiatives in archaeological sciences, research methods, digital archaeology, heritage studies, and faculty exchanges.

Upskilling proves crucial for employment

Shahani Academic and Global Empowerment Foundation (SAGE Foundation), a non-profit trust focused on skills training, conducted a survey of its students to determine job trends amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The SAGE Foundation had trained and placed 2,317 underprivileged students in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector between April 2020 to December 2020 via its bootcamp model. The programme, conducted primarily via a network of smartphone apps, focuses on increasing employability by inculcating important skills such as strong communication skills, team working ability, problem solving, proactive attitude, professional work ethic, competence in office, IT software and industry domain knowledge.