News from the world of Education: July 10, 2024

ICRI India has opened admissions for its Master’s in Public Health Programme, which involves an entrance test and interview. Scholarships are available.

Eligibility: BDS, MBBS, Pharmacy and Life Sciences graduates with minimum aggregate of 60%.

Deadline: July 15

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/334jky5d

The institute also invites applications for its B.Sc. in Clinical Research and Healthcare Management programme. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: 10+2 with either Physics, Chemistry, and Maths, or Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as core subjects and minimum aggregate of 60%.

Deadline: July 20

Details at https://tinyurl.com/7raxk8hk

Veranda IAS has announced 25 100% scholarships for students who have cleared the UPSC Prelims. For more details, eligible students can write to academics@verandaias.com

IIT Mandi’s Centre for Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Application (IKSHMA) is launching its M.S. (by research) and PhD programmes in Music and Musopathy.

Deadline: July 15

For eligibility criteria and other details, visit https://tinyurl.com/bddyj9jz

AICTE and OPPO India announced the Generation Green campaign, managed by 1M1B, to promote green skills among the youth through 5,000 internship opportunities across colleges in India.

Themes: Sustainability, E-Waste Management, and climate action

More details at www.iamgenerationgreen.com.

Volunteer for India (VFI) has launched the seventh cohort of its Volship Fellowship programme, implemented in collaboration with Bhumi NGO and supported by YuWaah (Generation Unlimited) at UNICEF.

Eligibility: Anyone between the ages of 18-29 years, fluent in English and the regional language of their city of application.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/4xtk75az for more information.

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, the U.K., invites applications for its M.Chem Chemistry with Drug Discovery course starting this September. Scholarships are available

Eligibility: 70-75% in all subjects taken at classes 12 and 10. Minimum IELTS score of 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/75e72x44

The University of Birmingham Dubai invites applications for its LLM Energy and Environmental programme.

Eligibility: Equivalent to a UK honours degree in Law; IELTS score of 6.5 with no less than 6.0 in any band.

More information at https://tinyurl.com/mr4xrupu.

Unstop, in collaboration with Flipkart, invites applications for GRiD 6.0, its Engineering Campus Challenge.

Eligibility: Open to students pursuing B.Tech, B.E., M.Tech or M.S or other engineering programmes in India.

Tracks: Software Development Track, Information Security, and Robotics

Deadline: July end

More details at https://tinyurl.com/yckbpd8y.

O.P. Jindal Global University, in collaboration with UXReactor, has launched an Online Master of Design (M.Des.) in User Experience with specialisation in AI tools.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree with 50% marks

Visit https://tinyurl.com/57986nzf for details.

The Nourishing Schools Foundation has launched a three-level Change Catalysts course designed to equip schoolchildren with essential modern-world skills, promote health and wellness, and foster positive social change within their communities. The free, curated modules available to all schoolchildren nationwide, with an option to pay for an e-certificate upon completion of all modules. Visit https://changecatalysts.graphy.com/courses for more.

Events

IIT Hyderabad has launched an Advanced AR/VR Lab in partnership with InfoVision to offer students and researchers access to cutting-edge technology and resources and facilitate a wide range of applications, from immersive learning environments to advanced research in various fields.

The VIBGYOR Group of Schools hosted the 14th edition of the VIBGYOR Model United Nations on the SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. Over 1,000 students from 36 schools participated.

The CFA Institute announced the addition of three new Computer-Based Testing (CBT) centres in Dehra Dun, Rajkot, and Jodhpur to the growing interest in its programmes. Registrations for the November 2024 and February 2025 exams are now open. Visit www.cfainstitute.org for details on the programme.

Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), a constituent institute of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, hosted CODE-AI, powered by CGI, in collaboration with Linnaeus University, Sweden, and SUPSI (University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Southern Switzerland). A panel discussion was held on Being Future Ready in Gen AI World. MAHE has appointed Dr. Cherian Varghese as the new Professor and Director of Prasanna School of Public Health (PSPH).

KIIT World School celebrated Van Mahotsav activities including interactive discussions on the advantages of trees, training on environmentally beneficial methods, and practical tree-planting. Teachers, staff, and students planted trees.

Samsung announced a shortlist of 100 teams for iSolve for Tomorrow initiative. This includes 50 teams each from the ‘School’ and ‘Youth’ track. The 232 participants will gear up for the next phase of the competition.

ICAI, through its Board of Studies, hosted the fourth Global Education Summit in Commerce and Accountancy (GESCA) 2024. Participants included vice chancellors, principals and other faculty from institutions specialising in Commerce and Accountancy. The focus was on sharing insights to enhance the employability of Commerce graduates through upskilling initiatives.

Students from the University of Sheffield, the U.K., launched a liquid-fuelled rocket called Desert Winds, which went supersonic and reached an altitude of 26,879ft.

Lexicon Management Institute of Leadership and Excellence hosted a Startup Summit, Ideas to Impact, to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Crio.Do has placed over 2,000 of its learners in companies such as Swiggy, VISA, Flipkart, Capillary Technologies, and Reliance Jio, among others. Of this 40% was placed in Software Development roles, 30% in QA Testing, and the balance across Front-End Development and other specialised tech roles.

The Haryana Government plans to introduce smart classrooms in an additional 1,000 government primary schools during the 2024-25 academic year under the SAMPARK programme.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute, in collaboration with Invest India, ECGC, CLRI, DPIIT, CLE, CIFI, IFCOMA, and LSSC, hosted a National Workshop on the Latest Trends and Innovations in Material, Manufacturing, Design, Brand, and Promotion. Industry leaders, academicians, and students participated.

Students of IIM Bangalore’s two-year full-time MBA Postgraduate Programme in Management (PGP) hosted Eximius 2024, the 17th edition of the annual entrepreneurship summit, in collaboration with NSRCEL. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder, Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologic, delivered the keynote address

Orientations and convocations

IMT Ghaziabad held an orientation for students of its two-year full-time PGDM programme for the batch 2024-26 and the FPM programme for the batch 2024. Rohit Ohri, Global partner at FCB, was the guest of honour.

FORE School of Management concluded its induction ceremony for the batch 2024-2026 of PGDM courses. The students come from diverse backgrounds: 35% from commerce, 18% from engineering and management, 13% from arts and science, and 1% from other disciplines.

GD Goenka University hosted a special convocation for its international students; 94 students from Angola, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Lesotho, Cameroon, Malawi, Congo DRC, Equatorial Guinea, Mongolia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uzbekistan, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe received their degrees in the presence of Puneet Roy Kundal, Additional Secretary, Eastern and Southern Africa Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

ICAI held its convocation for 9821 students at 13 locations across the country. TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education, was the chief guest.

Rewards

Vanisha Sharma, a B.Des. Jewellery Design programme student from ARCH College, won the Cultural Fusion Jewellery Design Contest organised by Athah for a collection inspired by Rajasthan.

Anju Wal, Director and Principal of Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, was named International School Leader of the Year, Asia, at the Pearson International School Teacher Awards 2024.

Odisha-based Centurion University of Technology and Management was honoured as an Outstanding Skill University at the recently-concluded World Education Summit.

Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) felicitated K.V.M Prassana Kumar, Priyanshu Panda, Himanshu Sekhar Patra, Priyanka Dala, Prayas Rout and Abhipsa Chowdhury who received the Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education (PGDS) for 2023-2024.

1M1B has selected five young innovators - Meeth Kumar Shah from Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad; Narayanam Bhavya, Pemmasani Likhitha Chowdary, and Satyavathi Kolapalli from Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women, Hyderabad; Manal Muneer from Deeksha Degree College, Nirmal; from Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women, Hyderabad - from Telangana’s 1M1B Green Skills Academy to attend the eighth annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York in December.

Gayatri Sarin and Kaashvi Kumar from Scottish High International School, Gurugram; Rashmi Sinha and Ansh Bainiwal from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji; and Atharv Teg Rattan, and Karan Brar from Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh, won the 2024 FedEx /Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) India National Competition, hosted by Federal Express Corporation.

Building a Backdoor to the iPhone: An Ethical Dilemma, a case study by Prof. Tulsi Jayakumar, Professor, Finance and Economics, and Executive Director, Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship, and Prof. Surya Tahora, Professor, General Management, and Executive Director, Centre for Wisdom in Leadership, won the Ivey Classics Award 2014-2024.

Surveys and reports

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) Centre for Family Business and Entrepreneurship (CFBE) has contributed to the report Unlocking Legacy: The Path to Superior Growth in Family Businesses, in collaboration with the STEP Project Global Consortium and KPMG Private Enterprise.

The second annual Indicators of Global Climate Change report, coordinated by Professor Piers Forster, Professor of Climate Physics at the University of Leeds, the U.K., reveals that human-induced warming has risen to 1.19°C over the past decade (2014-2023) – an increase from the 1.14°C seen in 2013-2022.

NIIT University presented a Sustainability Impact Report on the occasion of Van Mahotsav to showcase its initiatives undertaken by NU to nurture the Aravalli range and the surrounding areas. This included planting over one lakh trees, spearheading the Sabi River revival project, adopting water conservation measures in the campus and restoring a large land parcel on the eastern side of the Aravallis by planting native species of trees.

MoUs and partnerships

Zell Education signed an MoU with Medi-Caps University to offer a B.Com. integrated ACCA programme to equip students with the theoretical knowledge and practical skills required in Accounting and Finance.

The University of Leeds, the U.K., signed a MoU with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai, to foster international collaboration in Chemical Technology and Engineering through collaborative research projects and joint academic activities, including workshops, conferences and seminars.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology signed an MOU with NVIDIA to establish the Thapar School of Advanced AI and Data Science (TSAAI), with technical support from the NVIDIA AI University programme.

Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence and The University of Trans-Disciplinary Health Sciences and Technology signed an MOU to address diseases such as diabetes and cancer through holistic nutritional solutions. It outlines a framework for cooperation, including academic exchanges, joint research initiatives, and shared use of facilities, among others.

The Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), and the Ranbir and Chitra Gupta School of Infrastructure Design and Management (RCGSIDM) at IIT Kharagpur signed an MoU to collaborate on the advancement of sustainable transportation solutions in India.