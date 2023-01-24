News from the world of Education: January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST

Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing

Simplilearn recently partnered with IIT Kanpur to launch a Professional Certificate Programme in Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing. This will learners to analyse system security through vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking. For details and to apply, visit https://bit.ly/3J4OMrb

FutureFIT-Tech Engineers Programme

Protean eGov Technologies Limited plans to hire and train around 100 Engineering graduates across India under its recently launched FutureFIT–Tech Engineers Programme.

Eligibility: B. Tech or B.E. Computer Science, Information Technology, and Electronics and Communication Engineering graduates (2021-2022 batch) with a minimum of 60% in their key academic years.

For details, visit https://www.proteantech.in/

Education Roadshow

Education in Ireland is hosting a five-city Education Roadshow in February. It commences in Chennai on February 11, followed by Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi on February 12, 15, 18, and 19 respectively. Students and parents can interact with admission and academic representatives from 17 higher educational institutions, from Ireland, and discuss academic and career prospects. For more details, and to register, visit, https://bit.ly/3QZWjtr

Five-year integrated B.S.-M.S. programme

IISER Thiruvananthapuram has introduced a five-year BS-MS programme in Integrated and Interdisciplinary Sciences (i2Sc) to impart interdisciplinary learning in the areas of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Data Sciences through symbiotic application of skills and tools from these different genres of science.

Eligbility: Applicants should have passed 10+2 or equivalent exam with Science stream in 2019 or 2020. IISER admissions are made through either the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel; the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) or the State and Central Boards Channel (SCB). For details, visit https://www.iisertvm.ac.in/i2sciences/

Art competition

STEM Metaverse is organising an art competition for school students on the topic My Vision for India in the 2030s.Shortlisted entries will be showcased in a Virtual Reality art gallery and be open for sale. Proceeds will enable children to avail scholarships. The gallery will be open to the public.

Deadline: January 26

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3j1bndG

Scholarships at JAIN Online

JAIN Online recently announced a 10% scholarship on its online degree programmes for students across the country. Last date to apply is January 29. Visit https://bit.ly/3Ws1bbN for further details.

M.Sc. (Eng) Environmental and Energy Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invites applications for its one-year M.Sc. (Eng) Environmental and Energy Engineering course starting this September.

Eligibility: Holders of a three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree, with a minimum of 60% or first-class in Science, Technology and Engineering, from a recognised university; overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details and to apply, https://bit.ly/3WqAHaz

University of Strathclyde offers British Council GREAT Scholarships

The Faculty of Engineering, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is offering three scholarships, in partnership with the British Council and the GREAT Britain Campaign, to students in India, Malaysia and Thailand applying for postgraduate courses in Environmental Sciences and Climate Change.

Eligibility: Students must be passport holders of these countries; should have a 2:1 (or equivalent) in their undergraduate degree and an offer for one of the following courses: M.Sc. Environmental Engineering, M.Sc. Sustainability and Environmental Studies, M.Sc. Sustainable Engineering: Renewable Energy Systems and the Environment, M.Sc. Sustainable Engineering: Offshore Renewable Energy, M.Sc. Sustainable Engineering: Marine Technology, or M.Sc. Sustainable Engineering: Chemical Processing.

Deadline: June 1

For details, and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3WrVbja

SuperCoaching for government exams

Testbook, the platform that helps students prepare for government exams, has launched SuperCoaching in collaboration with India’s top coaching centres to provide students with a cost-effective and complete online coaching programme. Students will get access to all these teachers through just one subscription ranging from ₹600 to ₹25,000. SuperCoaching is accessible on the Testbook app available on Android operating system. For details, visit https://testbook.com/

Events

Greenwood High Bannerghatta campus held a graduation ceremony for 87 students from Classes 10 and 12. The chief guest was Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

VLS International School Bengaluru recently celebrated MANTHAN 2023, its 15th Annual Day celebrations. The event included a series of thematic performances that involved students from Classes 1 to 10.

The Rotaract Club at CMR Institute of Technology, in association with Bangalore Medical Services Trust, recently organised a Blood Donation Camp to raise awareness about importance blood donation among the students, faculty and staff members.

IILM University, Gurugram, conducted a one-day conference on skills, employability, and entrepreneurship. Speakers were from institutions such as IIM Trichy, IIIT Lucknow, Gurugram University, Shri Vishwakarma University and corporates such as HeroMotoCorp, Amazon Internet Services, IBM, S&P Global among others.

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) recently celebrated the Founder’s Day and conducted the 40th T.A. Pai Memorial Lecture. Shaji K.V., Chairman, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), was the Chief Guest

IMS Ghaziabad recently organised a training programme on CMIE Prowess Database. The speakers were Rajeev Ranjan, Assistant Vice President, Education and Research, Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE); Sudarshan Negi, Business Relationship Manager, CMIE, and Pratima Dua, Business Relationship Manager, CMIE. The institute also hosted its annual sports meet Khelo IMS with Puneet Kad, founder MySports as Chief Guest. Other guests included Paritosh Sharma, entrepreneur and TV show host; Chandrashekhar Singh, founder and CEO, Indobes, and Rushil Khosla, tennis player.

The Hyderabad Public School hosted the fourth edition of the India Science Festival, as part of its centenary celebrations. The Guest of Honour and Chief Guests were Dr. K. Srinath Reddy (Honorary Distinguished Professor at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); and Dr. Archana Sharma (Senior Scientist, CERN Switzerland). Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan, Advisor to ISF; Dr Shanta Thoutam (Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC) and speakers from Stanford, Microsoft, IBM, Google Research, The European Space Agency, AIIMS, and Ashoka University participated.

At Jetking Infotrain’s Annual Tech-Exhibit, Cyber Carnival, its students showcased a Smart Eye Walking Stick for visually-challenged people. The event saw over 1,000 students, HR Heads and CXOs participate.

Researchers from IISER Bhopal recently successfully developed a new, flexible organic crystal that shows great potential for use in highly sensitive pressure sensors. The findings were published in the journal Small, in a paper co-authored by Prof. Deepak Chopra, Mitradip Bhattacharjee, Avantika Hasija and Lakhvir Singh from IISER Bhopal along with Amy J. Thompson, Jack K. Clegg, John. C. McMurtrie from the University of Queensland, Australia and Megha S. N. and Kiran S.R.N. Mangalampalli from SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

The Anant Fellowship for Climate Action recently welcomed its new cohort for 2023, which includes 22 Fellows from 14 countries. This diverse group was chosen after a review of 4,955 applications from 72 countries for 20 seats.

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB)’s held its eighth research conference on the theme, Humanising Businesses for a Better World of Work. The Research Clinic and Doctoral Consortium will be held on February 2 and 3, and the FIIB Research Conference will be held on March 2 and 3. For details, visit, www.fiib.edu.in/frc

Globus Infocom Ltd. recently developed a new Virtual Classroom with Learning Management System that offers live class access ensuring HyFlex learning. Teachers get access to customisable creative course creation, comprehensive assessments with detailed monitoring and breakout rooms for individual attention.

Rahul Prabhu, a class 11 BDP student at Greenwood High International School, recently developed FarmEye, which helps increase farm yields and monitor crop health by using smart satellite imagery. Rahul is being mentored by the 1 Million For 1 Billion (1M1B) team and is working to develop his idea into a prototype.

Over 150 students (Classes 5-8) from government schools showcased creative and thoughtful ideas such as a weighing sensor that alerts one to an emptying gas cylinder; a digital platform to make children aware of good and bad touch; a game that nudges one to reduce pollution of ocean and rivers at a Maker’s Factory, organised by Pi Jam Foundation.

RV University recently allocated ₹10 crores for merit scholarships for the ensuing academic year starting in August 2023. It will benefit 500 students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

Billabong High World School: The School of Innovation, Mulund, recently joined hands with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Salt City to organise a marathon whose proceeds will be used to set up a dialysis care centre to provide patients with treatment at subsidised rates.

Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune, recently conducted Deeksharambh, a ceremony for the first batch of MBBS, BDS, Physiotherapy, Optometry, and B.Sc. Nursing students.

MoUs and collaborations

The Design Village recently joined hands with The Royal Academy of Arts, Netherlands, to promote understanding and goodwill, strengthen cultural ties, and broaden student experience and horizons.

Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS), recently signed an MoU with Vishwakarma Institutes of Pune to provide quality learning opportunities for their students and the community at large. The partnership will also promote academic research between the two institutes.

LeapScholar, part of Leap, recently announced its latest partnership with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), the U.S. This will bring the Case School of Engineering’s M.S. in Computer Science program to Indian students in a hybrid format and enable international students to avail a three-year post-study work visa in the US. GRE/GMAT scores and English proficiency test scores are waived for the programme.

UPES has entered into an MoU with Katonic.ai to cooperate in the area of Machine Learning. They will collaborate on ML implementation, certifications and provide students with a platform to carry out projects and produce research papers and patents.

The Lexicon Institute of Media and Advertising recently collaborated with Frameboxx 2.0 as its academic partner for the three-year programme. It will help the students gain valuable experience and skills that they can use in their future studies and careers.

Plaeto Pioneers was recently launched in Bengaluru at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, Bengaluru, in association with India cricket coach Rahul Dravid to empower Physical Education (PE) teachers in India with knowledge and understanding of children’s social and emotional development through play.

Whizhack Technologies recently launched the Center of Excellence (CoE) in Cyber Security, in partnership with leading educational institutions across India.

Orchids The International School, Malad, recently hosted the ‘P Ward Science Exhibition 2022-23’. OVer 180 schools participated in the event themed Technology and Toys.

Laurels

Lexicon MILE was recently awarded the Certificate of Excellence for being placed among the Top 100 Institutes in India for Digital Distinction: Technology Conformance to NEP by The ASSOCHAM National Council on Education during the Higher EduTech 100 Summit.

Wabtec Corporation announced the winners of the company’s 2022-23 Exceed Campus Challenge in India. Team Pastra from PES University, Bengaluru, came first. The first runner-up was Team Psiphi, an all-women team from MKSSS Cummins College of Engineering, Pune, and second runner-up was Team Quadsquad, from PSG Tech, Coimbatore.

Internshala recently announced the Internshala Annual Rankings 2022, under which it honoured colleges with rankings for having the best internship records. These included Paavai Engineering College, Dhole Patil College of Engineering Pune, Jamia Millia Islamia, Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Rishi MS Institute of Engineering And Technology For Women respectively.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor of KL Deemed-to-be-University, recently received the LifeTime Achievement Award for the philanthropic services rendered through the educational institution.

Orient Flights Aviation Academy was awarded the best Pilot Training Institute and Hindustan Institute of Engineering Technology was awarded the best Aircraft Maintenance Training Institute at the 14th Annual International Conference on Civil Aviation held in Delhi.

Tanisha Joshi, a Ph.D. student from the department of Physics, Lovely Professional University was recently declared second runner-up at the Sainya Ranakshetram 2.0, a three-month hackathon organised by the Indian army.

News from the IITs and IIMs

The 2022-23 batch of the one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) at IIM-Bangalore recorded 100 per cent placement well before the convocationAlso, SPIC MACAY IIMB recently announced that Yamini, its classical music and dance concert, will be held on January 25 and 26 at its Open-Air Theatre.

Prof. Shishir Sinha, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT-Roorkee, received the Digital India 2022 Silver Icon Award on behalf of Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET).

Garima Agrawal, faculty at IIT-Mandi, was recently awarded NASI-Platinum Jubilee Young Scientist Award 2022 by The National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI).

IIT-Kanpur signed an agreement with the University of Alberta, Canada, for a joint degree programme and research collaborations. It sets out guidelines for faculty from the two universities and give students a chance to conduct research and visit the partner university and foster research collaborations.

IIT-Guwahati recently signed an MoU with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON), and RC Hobbytech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (RCH), to work on strengthening and expanding drone-based training, research and development, and manufacturing for varied sectors.

IIM-Rohtak recently concluded its placement season for the 12th batch of its two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP). The season saw more than 45 new recruiters such as GAIL, AB InBev, Axis Bank, Barclays, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Samsung, and Wells Fargo among others and regular ones such as Accenture, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Bain Capability Network, Tata Steel Capgemini, Cognizant, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, OfBusiness, and Yes Bank visit the campus.

Larsen and Toubro’s whole-time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Development Projects), Dip Kishore Sen, was recently conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur.