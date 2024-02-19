News from the world of Education: February 19, 2024

February 19, 2024 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, has opened registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) and the Biotechnology Eligibility test (BET).

Deadline: March 6

Exam date: April 20

For details of eligibility, participating institutions and more, visit https://dbt.nta.ac.in/

MAT registration open

Registration for the MAT February-March 2024 is currently open. The Internet-based test will take place on February 24, March 3 and March 8; the paper-based test will be held on February 25 and the computer-based one on March 10.

Eligibility: Graduates in any discipline. Final-year students can also apply.

Deadline: February 21 (for February 24), February 29 (For March 3) and March 5 (For March 8)

Register at https://mat.aima.in/

UPES opens admissions for Design programmes

UPES Dehra Dun invites applications for UG and PG programmes in Design.

Eligibility: Admission to UG programmes can be via the UPES Design Aptitude Test (UPES-DAT), for which students need 50% in Classes 10 and 12. For the non-exam pathway, students require 60% in Classes 10 and 12 or 50% along with valid UCEED/NID/NIFT/JEE scores. All applicants will have to present their portfolio and take an interview. For admission to PG programmes, applicants must have undergone a four-year Bachelor’s programme in Design, Architecture, Engineering or Interior Design and scored at least 50% marks in Class 10 and Class 12 and undergraduate degree. Those without valid CEED scores will have to take the UPES-DAT.

Exam pathway: Online UPES DAT (Design Aptitude Test), followed by interview and portfolio presentation

Exam date: April 10

Deadline: April 4

For programme details, visit https://www.upes.ac.in/school-of-design

MBA in Real Estate Management

NMIMS School of Business Management has opened applications for its full-time MBA in Real Estate Management. Selection will be through a written test and personal interview.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Architecture from a recognised university. Those in final year can also apply. Work experience in Real Estate is preferable.

Deadline: April 7

For programme details and to apply, visit https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-rem

Fellowships in Management

FORE School of Management has opened admissions for Full-time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM) for 2024-26. Valid scores from CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, UGC-NET, JRF, or the FORE-FET are required.

Eligibility: A first-class Master’s degree or equivalent in Management, Engineering and Technology, Economics, Social Science, Biological Science, Pure Science or Commerce or Humanities.

For details, visit https://www.fsm.ac.in/full-time-fpm

NIU opens applications for MBA

Noida International University’s School of Business Management has opened admissions for its MBA Elite for 2024

Eligibility: 50% in graduation and 60% in CAT, CMAT, or XAT or 75% in MAT percentile at the national level and 55% in NSAT and CUET.

Deadline: June 5

Apply at https://admissions.niu.edu.in/

Events

The School of Nursing, Noida International University, hoste the University Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Research in Nursing 2024 International Conference, bringing together academicians, researchers, technocrats, practitioners, and students from across the globe.

Coforge Limited inaugurated an open-for-all, fully digitised public library in Noida, which houses a collection of over 10,000 books, 3.5 crore titles online, and 200 books in Braille.

ICA Edu Skills and the Department of Commerce, University of Mumbai, jointly conducted a Faculty Development Programme for over 200 faculty members. Speakers included Rohit Surana, tax professional and financial analyst.

Enord, a start-up incubated at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) Incubation Centre hosted Drone Day in which industry leaders, innovators, scientists, policymakers and experts participated.

A.M. Jain College collaborated with the Greater Chennai Traffic Police and Nehru Yuva Kendra to conduct a road safety awareness programme. The institute also organised a panel discussion on women in technology, with speakers such as Nivetha Muralidharan, Founder, Newgenmax Digital Solutions; Susan Dare, Group Project Manager, Infosys; Rexlin Freeta, Service Delivery Manager, TCS; and Sulakshna, Quality Assurance Lead, Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd, sharing their views. In collaboration with Urbaser Sumeet, Chennai, it also conducted a Solid Waste Management awareness programme to help students make informed decisions.

The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) conducted a session for over 1000 government school students from Thiruvarur district on the process of applying and cracking CUET. The institution’s Department of Economics celebrated the first anniversary of its lending library at Neelakudi Panchayat School.

CMR University and CMR Institute of Technology (CMRIT) celebrated National Voters Day with 800 students registering as new voters and pledged their commitment to fair and impartial voting.

Centurion University organised the 10th edition of the Chandrabhaga Poetry Festival, along with the Institute of Knowledge Societies and Indian Novels Collective. The event paid tribute to Odia poet late Jayanta Mohaptra. More than 60 poets from Odisha, West Bengal and Sweden participated.

O.P. Jindal Global University launched the Jindal India Institute (JII), a think tank to promote global understanding about India. Dr. Sreeram Chaulia, Dean of the Jindal School of International Affairs, will be the Director General of JII. More information on its activities can be found at https://jii.jgu.edu.in/

SAI International School organised the fourth edition of the SAI Global Debate with over 300 participants from 41 schools across Kenya, Oman, UAE, Uganda, Pakistan, and India. The themes were Sustainable Goals: Marching Towards Real Development and Artificial Intelligence and the Next Century.

SRM Group of Institution, Ramapuram campus, Chennai, organised a two-day Project Day 2024, which showcased around 350 student projects on different branches of Engineering, Technology, Dental, Management and Film Technology.

The School of Design and Visual Arts, Apeejay Stya University, hosted a five-day international workshop on Design Thinking. Titled The Power of Thinking, it was led by Budi Loonen, a designer from Breda, Netherlands.

Anant National University’s Centre for Public Policy launched its first Policy Compendium, an anthology of government policies ranging from transportation, urban development, skill development, design and culture, intended to be a ready reckoner of policies to enhance awareness of policy issues and move students and faculty members to come up with proposals and solutions.

Sree Vidyanikethan International School, Tirupati, launched the Bus Stop Public Library initiative to establish libraries at bus stops in different locations. The libraries will have novels, poetry, biographies, and other genres, thereby catering to diverse tastes.

The BSS Foundation held the finale of Alchemy 2024, a national business case study presentation competition, in collaboration with University of Mumbai’s Garware Institute, and SNDT University. The jury comprised Sunil Mishra, MD and CEO, Anarock Group; Rochelle Divakar-Dsouza, Head of People, Tata Trust; Ganapathi H., Co-Founder and CEO, Tune’em.com; and Ajitabh Dutta, CEO, Simplicity Communications.

RV University’s Centre for Legal Aid and Community Engagement (LACE) has collaborated with 40 community-based organisations, begun a student Rotaract Club and a National Service Scheme (NSS) unit. These initiatives enable students to work with communities, understand grassroot realities, and apply the law to find solutions. The Rotaract Club organised a blood donation camp and a clothes donation drive.

FUEL held its Annual Conclave and Future Skills Summit where scholarship certificates were awarded to 50 underprivileged girl students and 10 scholars received recognition for their performance. Corporate leaders, policy-makers and stakeholders in education exchanged views, experiences, best practices, challenges and innovation in CSR.

The Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at IIIT-Bangalore organised a symposium on Emerging Opportunities and Challenges in the Digital Society. A new one-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma programme in Digital Product Design and Management, to start in July 2024, was also launched at the event.

Zamit held a virtual symposium on Igniting Minds: The Educational Value of Global Awareness for Students, which looked at why an understanding of diverse perspectives is integral to success today.

Atypical Advantage, in collaboration with IIM Bangalore and IIM Trichy, announced 100% summer placements for students with disabilities in companies such as Nestle, PhonePe, HDFC ERGO, Brookfield, Axis Bank, EY, Godrej Agrovet, Anarock, Lpoint Advisors, RingCentral and Bindwel.

NMIMS Hyderabad, has launched initiatives such as Nishchay, the student-led social responsibility committee, and the WeCare programme, a winter social internship programme started by the School of Business Management to make students aware of social realities. Nishchay conducted a blood donation drive in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, Mahabubnagar.

UniScholars, in collaboration with ObserveNow, hosted the Higher Education Leaders Roundtable bringing together individuals from the education sector for a discussion on Fostering an Enhanced Study Abroad Ecosystem.

The commencement of the ninth cohort of the joint EMBA between IIT Bombay and Washington University (WashU) of St. Louis, the U.S., also the inaugural edition of the IIT-Bombay-WashU Dialogues was recentlyheld. The discussion, moderated by Mugdha Kalra, co-founder of Not That Different, had speakers such as Prof. Markus Baer from Olin Business School, WashU; Aman Goel, CEO of AHG Technologies and Cogno AI; Dr. Vikas Jain, CEO of Aarogyam Orthopaedics; and Aman Singh, Co-Founder of GradRight, participate.

Awards and laurels

The 10th edition of the Young Chef Olympiad conducted by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) concluded with Azerbaijan’s Leyla Valiyeva winning the gold. The silver was shared between Philippines’ Clifford Jeff Cadunggo Unabia and Kamal Thapa of Nepal. Italy’s Francesco Orsi won the bronze. India’s Lenin Bopanna won the Plate Trophy.

Nippon Paint (India) announced the winners of the India finale of AYDA 2023-2024. Eromitha Ramesh from RV College of Architecture, Bengaluru, won Gold award in the Architecture category, while Shreyansh Italia from Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies, Mumbai, got the silver. In the Interior Design category, Suraj Ighe from Academy of Architecture, Mumbai, was awarded the gold and Akruti Shah from RV college of Architecture, Bengaluru, the silver.

Mata Bhagwanti Chadha Niketan, a school for special children working under the aegis of Ponty Chadha Foundation, won the Education Excellence Empowering India Award in the Special Needs category.

South Indian Bank announced the winners of the SIB Ignite Quizathon. Team Qurious Docs from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital was declared the National Champion, while Team Neanderthals from LNMIIT Jaipur came second prize, and Team Cuizzzers from Christ University, Bengaluru, third.

Manipal Law School, MAHE, Bengaluru, celebrated Data Privacy Day to raise awareness, encourage specialised education and discuss possible career opportunities in this field. Students made presentations and Chanakya Kene came first followed by Vishnu Sudhakar and Natasha Rama Rocha.

EY announced the winners of Techathon 4.0: Re-imagining the future with Generative AI. Team Matrix from IIT-Kharagpur came first. Team Suit Up from IIM Lucknow and Team Ishanrahman03 from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru, tied for second place. The multi-college Team MaviriX (SRCC, Delhi; IIT-Kharagpur, and JSS Academy of Technical Education Noida) won the People’s Choice award.

MoUs and partnerships

Samsung has launched the Samsung Education Hub, a designed-for-TV education app, in association with Physics Wallah. The app will allow access to live classes and on-demand education content to students from classes 6 to 12 in CBSE and those preparing for competitive exams such as IIT and NEET.

GUVI, in partnership with Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, introduced the University Benchmark Test powered by GUVI’s HyreNet platform. This AI-powered assessment tool is designed to evaluate students’ proficiency in areas such as coding fundamentals, career skills, Data Science, problem-solving, and more. More details at https://bit.ly/3Sh24DZ.

Physics Wallah has partnered with the Department of Minority Welfare, Government of Karnataka, to conduct online classes for 4,300 students across 84 schools to prepare for exams such as JEE, NEET, and K-CET. O

Veranda Learning has partnered with BVM Global Schools to enhance the educational experience through initiatives such as introducing a robust STEM curriculum, tailored programmes for diverse career options and teacher-training programmes and integrating sports and education, across six schools in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Bengaluru.

State Bank of India has partnered with Flywire Corporation to provide a fully digital payment experience for Indian students aiming to study abroad From application to tuition fees, students can complete transactions in Indian rupees on SBI’s net banking platform.

KGiSL Institute of Technology collaborated with Thoughtworks to inaugurate the Future Mobility Technology Centre within the KITE campus, to serve as a hub for innovation and research.

Logic School of Management partnered with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to introduce two integrated programmes: BCom in Finance and Accounting and MBA in Finance and Accounting. Both programmes are accredited to Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).