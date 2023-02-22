News from the world of Education: Feb 22, 2023

February 22, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

MBA and MBA in Technology

IIT-Jodhpur’s School of Management and Entrepreneurship (SME) invites applications for its MBA Programme leading to MBA and MBA-Technology degrees.

Classes commence: July

What it entails: Optional dual degree programme; intensive summer internship; strong tech specialisation; industry connect

Deadline: February 28

For more details on the MBA programme, visit, https://iitj.ac.in/schools/index.php

For information on the dual degree offerings, visit, https://bit.ly/3ErnYy9

AFA admissions

The Academy of Fashion and Arts (AFA) invites online/ offline applications for various courses.

Eligibility: Students who were recently promoted to classes 11 and 12, are eligible and invited for online/offline coaching at AFA throughout India for NIFT- B des/M des/B F Tec/ MFM/M Tec, NID -B Des/M Des, UCEED, CEED, UID, PEARL, TDV, JSAA, UPES, IIAD, JEE B ARCH PAPER-2, BFA, NATA and other Art and Design Entrance Exams across India and abroad for 2023.

Courses: Weekday/Weekend – Online/Offline classes, Summer Crash Courses, Winter Crash Course,10 Days Express Courses, GAT, CAT, DAT, NIFT Situation Test, BFA Special Courses, Test Series, Design Aptitude test, General Aptitude Test, Situation Test/Studio Test, Group Discussion and Interview Concept, Interview, Portfolio Preparation.

Deadline: March 31

To apply, visit, https://www.afaindia.com/index.php

Professional Certificate Course in Data Science

Newton School recently launched a Professional Certificate Course in Data Science.

Eligibility: Open to working professionals with a Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in any field

Duration: 8-14 months

For details, visit, https://www.newtonschool.co/

Four new Bachelor’s courses

The University of Dundee’s School of Business recently introduced four new Bachelor’s degrees that can be completed in only three years. Each of the four new programmes include an optional eight-week funded internship to gain work experience while getting their internationally-recognised degree.

Courses: Business Management in-practice, Business Economics, International Business in-practice, Applied Finance in-practice.

Scholarships: Many South Asian scholarships are automatically awarded to students as they apply. There are also merit-based scholarships, which can often be combined with automatic ones, such as the Jainti Dass Saggar Memorial Scholarship (https://bit.ly/3SlOZsA)

For details, visit, https://www.dundee.ac.uk/

Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) Course

The School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (SAME) recently announced admissions for the batch of 2023 for the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) Course. Starting this year, as part of an optional integrated graduation degree programme, SAME is offering a B.Sc. in AME from a UGC-approved university.

Eligibility: 10+2 PCM from a recognised board or university, or its equivalent. Physical and eye fitness are to be certified by a doctor holding an MBBS degree.

Total seats: 120

To apply, visit, https://apply.igesame.com/

PrepSAT

PrepInsta, along with WeCP, recently announced PrepSAT, its first-ever Jobathon: hiring hackathon. It will help candidates get job offers, internship offers, pre-placement offers and more. Over 300 companies are expected to analyse the applications. A dedicated team of professionals has curated the test based on requirements, and assessments of various service and product-based companies. The test will be conducted on WeCP platform. It is free. To register, visit, https://bit.ly/PrepSAT-23

Summer Programme in Management

IIM Udaipur recently launched a Summer Programme in Management for MBA aspirants.

Duration and venue: 10 days from May 2 -12 on campus

Eligibility: Students above 18 years, who are either graduates or completed the first-year of graduation can apply.

Deadline: April 21

For details, and to register, visit, https://www.iimu.ac.in/

MBA HealthCare Management Admissions 2023

SVKM’s NMIMS School of Business Management recently announced that admissions are now open for its MBA in HealthCare Management programme at its Mumbai campus.

Duration: Two years

Eligibility: Graduation in Medicine or allied discipline; MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, Pharmacy, Life Sciences, Medical Technology, Biotechnology, Bio-Medical, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology, Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemicals Technology, Microbiology, Bioengineering; any other stream graduate with minimum two years of healthcare sector experience.

For details, and to apply, visit, https://sbm.nmims.edu/mba-hcm

Queens University scholarships for Indian students

Queen’s University Belfast recently announced its upcoming scholarships for Indian and Asia- Pacific students for 2023 intake. The India Academic Excellence Award 2023 will be offered exclusively to Indian students for full-time undergraduate degree programmes at the university.

Eligibility: Exclusively to students from select schools in India who will be starting their full-time undergraduate degree at the university this September. Applicants must be a student or have studied at one of the schools in India (view the list and other details at https://bit.ly/41a9A7k) specified, and must attain an overall 85% or above in their class 12.

Value: There will be £7,500 reduction in tuition fees for the first year of study. A total of 15 awards are available and an online application is required to apply for the same.

Process: Online application is required. Eligible candidates are required to submit an essay of up to 750 words explaining why they want to study at the university and how this programme will help them fulfil their career aspirations.

Deadline: June 8

To apply and other details, visit https://bit.ly/3EohlwC

Global Open Innovation Challenge - CAUSE 2023

CMR University (CMRU), Bengaluru, recently launched a Global Open Innovation Challenge - CAUSE 2023 as a part of its flagship event ‘Design Thinking Day’ (DTD), to create an international platform to encourage students to come up with innovative solutions to real-world problems aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals using the design thinking process.

Date and venue: March 11, Lakeside Campus, Bengaluru, India

Eligibility: The competition has two main categories for student participation: K-12 institutions and higher educational institutions. Any student from classes 5 to 12, and any student pursuing their UG / PG programme, from anywhere in the world can participate. It is not open to working professionals. Students can participate in teams of minimum of two to a maximum of six members at https://www.cmr.edu.in/design-thinking-day/

Deadline: February 24

To register, visit, https://www.cmr.edu.in/design-thinking-day/register-now/

International Conference on Statistics 2023

SVKM’s NMIMS Department of Statistics, Nilkamal School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics and Analytics (NSoMASA), hosting the International Conference on Statistics 2023 (ICS 2023) will be in Mumbai.

Date: March 20 to 22

Deadlines: Register by February 20, and submit abstract by February 28.

Scholarship for postgraduate students

Propelld recently announced a scholarship worth 1 Cr. for over 500 postgraduate students.

Eligibility: Students who wish to pursue any postgraduate programmes in the 2023-2024 batch can apply for a scholarship of up to 60% of their total fees or a fixed sum of up to ₹2,00,000 and up to ₹1,00,000 of additional cash*. Applicants who face financial hardship will also receive up to 10 Lakhs to finance their fees through credit lines.

Deadline: March 5

Register at scholarship.propelld.com

COMEDK- Uni-GAUGE Entrance Exam for UGET 2023

COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance exams will be held as a combined exam for admissions to over 150 Engineering colleges and over 50 reputed private and deemed universities. will be conducted for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities offering B.E/B.Tech programmes.

Date: Sunday, May 28

Mode: Online

Deadline: April 24

Register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com.

Residential programme for civil service aspirants in Chennai

Veranda IAS recently launched the Academy for Civil Service Aspirants (ACSA), a holistic residential programme for civil service aspirants, in Chennai. Former IAS officer Sagayam has been roped in as chief mentor.

Duration: A year

Reward: The ACSA will induct 150 students into its “Brindhavan campus” near Chennai and five students will be awarded a 100% scholarship. Their names will be announced at a mega event in Chennai on March 19.

We Speak Science STEM programme

A free, online programme to help youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue academic careers in STEM, is now open for registration to students in India, for the first time. We Speak Science has launched the programme, in partnership with insendi. To qualify, students should demonstrate an interest in STEM.

Programme commences: February 27

Number of students: 300

For details, and to register, visit https://wespeakscience.com/enrol/

National Students’ Research Convention’23

IIT Kanpur will host the fifth National Students; Convention ’23 themed MedTech and Healthcare: The Welfare of Humanity.

Dates: March 3 to 5

Deadline: Registrations and submission of abstracts which are open till February 22

To register, visit, https://www.nsrc.anciitk.in/

JuniorMBA Consulting programme with IHCL in Sustainability Strategy

Clever Harvey recently launched its JuniorMBA Consulting programme in collaboration with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). The collaboration is to design a 15-hour sustainability strategy consulting programme for students so that teenagers can understand not only how to run and grow a business, like a COO, but also how to scale them sustainably.

Duration and sessions: 15 one-hour sessions, that will be delivered from Monday to Friday for three weeks

Platform: Zoom

Eligibility: Students aged 13 – 18 years

Fees: ₹ 10,000

For details, visit, https://cleverharvey.com

DJIME’s virtual academy

Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (DJIME) recently developed a virtual academy to improve awareness about the HVAC sector. It aims at reaching out to colleges across India to develop interest and project the HVAC industry as a viable career option.

Fees: ₹ 5,000

Rewards: At the end of the programme, students will receive certification to aid in receiving employment offers. The top 48 students will be invited by DJIME for a six-week industrial training programme that includes branch and fieldwork, and out of this lot, the top 10 candidates will get a pre-placement offer for Daikin.

International Postgraduate Scholarship 2023

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., is offering the International Postgraduate Scholarship 2023 to international students joining the university, from selected regions including India, to study a taught Master’s programme this September.

Value: £2,000 for courses in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities and Faculty of Social Sciences and £2,500 for courses in the Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health, and Faculty of Science.

Eligibility and award criteria: The taught Master’s programme must be scheduled to commence at the University of Sheffield this September; applicants must accept their offer for the course before 16:00 (the U.K. time) on June 16, to receive this award; subject to meeting the eligibility and award criteria the scholarship will be awarded automatically — no application is required.

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/41bPOZ2

Also, the university’s astronomers recently discovered a new ring system in the solar system. The ring system is around a dwarf planet, named Quaoar, which is approximately half the size of Pluto and orbits the sun beyond Neptune. The discovery was published in Nature.

MBA in Real Estate Management

NMIMS School of Business Management has opened admissions for MBA Real Estate Management 2023.

Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Architecture; Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university, preferably with two years of work experience in Real estate; candidates who have appeared for their final-year exam can also apply; however, their admission will be provisional and will be confirmed only after producing the results; submission of an AIU equivalence certificate to confirm eligibility for the programme is mandatory for those who have completed their UG from overseas boards / universities.

Selection process: Written test followed by personal interview

For details and to register, visit, www.nmims.edu

Instructor-led courses launched

KAPP Edge Solutions recently partnered with Global Compliance Institute to launch a series of instructor-led courses, which will enable students to understand what compliance is all about and how it impacts their business. Each course will focus on a separate area of anti-fraud and are designed to equip students with knowledge that can be applied immediately into their respective jobs.

Courses: Certified Compliance Manager (CCM), Know Your Customer Specialist (KYCS), Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (AMLS), FATCA and CRS, Sanction Compliances, and Regulatory Compliances

For details, visit, https://kappedge.com/course-cat/aml-kyc-courses/

2023 Call for Code

Call for Code Creator, David Clark Cause, recently launched the 2023 Call for Code programme to encourage the development of AI-powered technology projects that address sustainability issues to help fight climate change.

Round 1: March 1 to April 7

Rewards: One winning team from each category – Developers, University students and Startups – will each be eligible to win a grand prize of $50,000 USD at the end of the year, including open-source support from the Linux Foundation.

To register, visit, https://ibm.co/3IGay3R

Advanced Immunology course

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, is inviting applications for its Advanced Immunology course starting this September.

Fee: £24,450

Scholarships: Scholarships of between £4,000 - £6,000 are available to new international students joining a postgraduate taught master’s degree in the Faculty of Science at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, in the 2023/2024 academic year (https://bit.ly/3k7nnLm )

Eligibility: Minimum second-class (2:2) Honour’s degree or overseas equivalent, in a biological or chemical discipline. English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5).

To register and other details, visit, https://bit.ly/3IDuJj2

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) (Hons.)

SVKM’s NMIMS Jyoti Dalal School of Liberal Arts (JDSoLA) recently announced admissions for the upcoming academic year 2023.

Duration: Three years

Specialisations: Literary and Cultural studies, Psychology and Behaviour Studies, Social and Political Studies, Economics and Governance, Communication and Media, Marketing and Entrepreneurship, and Humanities Select.

Eligibility: NMIMS-NPAT 2023 is the required entrance exam; minimum 50% aggregate marks in 10 + 2 or equivalent exam.

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3YNhnX7

Shakti’ scholarship programme

UPES Dehradun recently announced the ‘Shakti’ scholarship programme where girl students from Uttarakhand and across India can pursue higher education at UPES in various fields — Engineering, Computer Science, Law, Health Science, Media, Business, Design, and Liberal Studies.

Eligibility: Meritorious female students with a score of 60% and above.

Reward: 30% in tuition fees basis their marks in class 12 board exams.

For details, visit, https://www.upes.ac.in/

ALLEN NExT

ALLEN Career Institute Pvt. Ltd. will now prepare students for the medical PG-level exams, and for this purpose, it recently launched ALLEN NExT. It will help students who are preparing for the NEET-PG, FMGE, INI-CET and NExT exams. Classes will be conducted for these entrance exams in offline and online modes for all the essential 19 subjects. Batches will commence this April. For details, visit, www.allennext.com

SEE-India 2022 International Awards ceremony

SEE-India is organising a one-day seminar on Engineering Education, with a session each on Future Engineering Education, Entrepreneurship and Start-Ups and Sustainability and Climate Change. Also, SEE-India Mekapati Gowtham Reddy International and National Awards will be presented during the final session on April 29, at Guntur Medical College, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Ramgopala Rao.V, Ex-Director, IITD, has been chosen for the SEE-India Mekapati Gowtham Reddy Life-Time Achievement Award 2022.

Nominations announcement: End of March

Who can apply: Directors/Deans/Professor can send their nominations for various National and International Awards. Nominations will be accepted from candidates registering for the one-day event, and the details of registration included in the nomination form. Speakers and experts helping SEE-India will be exempted from the registration. Exceptional cases will be exempted from registration. Third-party nominations, by Institutions or Individuals are acceptable.

Laurels

Haven Finance, a seven-member team from Amity International School, Saket, recently qualified and will now be competing in the semifinals of the Wharton Global Investment Competition. It is one of the top 55 teams out of a total participating 1,400 teams from 64 countries.

A team of students from the Department of Automobile Engineering FET, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, recently secured second position in the EV Skill Development Programme Competition. The five-member team of Nikhil Singh, Gaurang Tomar, Aayush Sadija, Shubham Thakur, Gaurav Saxena with faculty advisor Dr Devendra Vashist were felicitated for their innovative work on Powertrain Design of Electric Vehicle.

News from the IITs and IIMs

A Research team from IIT Guwahati, led by Rajkumar P. Thummer, Assistant Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, along with his research scholar. Krishna Kumar Haridhasapavalan, recently developed a ‘Recombinant Protein Toolbox’ comprising six special proteins, which can be used to convert healthy skin cells or any somatic cells from an adult human body into heart cells, specifically cardiomyocytes. The team has collaborated with Dr Vishwas Kaveeshwar from the Central Research Laboratory at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Dharwad, Karnataka, to validate the biological activity of the recombinant fusion proteins.

Also, the institute’s BioNEST recently hosted the second edition of Kickstart 2.0 Industry conclave, to create a unique template in North East India to explore avenues for Market Creation, Technology Transfer, Product Commercialisation. It also recently completed the transfer of technology (ToT) of a Novel Free-Space Optical Communication System to Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The technology was developed by Prof. Bosanta Ranjan Boruah, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati, and Santanu Konwar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Abhayapuri College, Assam.

IIT Kanpur recently unveiled a breakthrough in coal/mineral transportation with the invention of a Cargo-based Hyperloop System. It was developed by Prof. Bishakh Bhattacharya and research scientists Kanhaiya Lal Chaurasia and Yashasvi Sinha of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Kanpur.

IIM Sirmaur recently registered a remarkable ongoing placement season with students receiving over 250 offers from over 100 companies across various sectors. The highest compensation offered so far is ₹ 64 lakh.

IIM Bangalore and World Resources Institute India recently signed an MoU to develop and improve collaboration for sustainable logistics research. The objective of this MoU is to create a robust knowledge base for building sustainability in logistics and supply chains through research and engagement.