News from the world of education - December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Admissions open

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), Israel, invites applications for the eighth edition of its ‘Global Health International Summer Programme’, which is led by BGU’s School of Public. The programme, which will be conducted from July 9 to August 3, will be taught in English and combines classroom study, professional field trips, and a one-week practicum.

Application deadline: March 10, 2023

Eligibility: Students in their third year (or higher) of Bachelor’s degree or pursuing Master’s or Ph.D. in the fields of Health Sciences or Social Sciences, and health professionals with an interest in Public Policy and Health Economics. English proficiency required.

To apply visit https://www.tfaforms.com/399172 and for more details go to https://join.bgu.ac.il/global-health-summer/

Global Indian International School (GIIS) invites applications for the Global Citizen Scholarship for 2023-24. This gives meritorious secondary school students an opportunity to complete their high school education in Singapore.

Eligibility: Class 10 students across all education boards. Applicants will have to take a written exam and an interview.

Application deadline: March 18, 2023

More details at https://singapore.globalindianschool.org/scholarships/global-citizen-scholarship

The Asia Pacific Institute of Management invites applications for admission to its PG Diploma in Management programmes in Data Analytics, Healthcare Management, Banking and Financial Services, and Marketing. Applications are also open for MBA in Healthcare Management and M.Sc. in Big Data and Business Analytics programmes. Applicants will need a valid CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT score. For other requirements and to apply visit https://www.asiapacific.edu/

EaseMyTrip invites applications for a three-month advanced certificate course in Travel and Tourism conducted by EaseMyTrip Academy. It is also offering upto 100% scholarship for students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Eligibility: Students who passed Class 12 or have a Bachelor’s or equivalent degree and are keen to work in travel and hospitality. Visit https://easemytripacademy.com/travel-tourism-course-job-guarantee-program.html for further details

The University of Western Australia invites applications for its two-year online Global MBA programme, in which participants will be eligible to receive a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management from IIM-Kozhikode after the first year, followed by a Master’s in Business Administration from The University of Western Australia on successful completion of the second year.

Application deadline: December 25

Visit https://globalprograms.uwa.edu.au/mba/index.php for details

Registrations open for Tata Steel’s Mind Over Matter

Tata Steel has opened registration for the ninth edition of its flagship technology mentorship programme: Mind Over Matter. The programme is open to first year M.Tech students and fourth year students of the five-year dual degree courses (B.Tech. + M.Tech.). The winners will be invited to Tata Steel to create prototypes of their ideas under the mentorship of the Tata Steel’s R&D leadership.

Last date to apply: January 14, 2023

For more details, visit https://www.tatasteel.com/careers/campus-connect/mind-over-matter/

Launches

Student-Stop is an AI-enabled web platform that provides students with a complete suite of all required services to study in Canada. The platform aggregates verified reliable service providers and provide services online such as Admission, Banking and Financial Services, Immigration support, Travel, Student accommodation listings, Meal plan listings, Student job listings, Wireless cell phone plans and more. Visit https://student-stop.com for more details.

Launches

Learnbay has launched a new Full Stack Software Development programme that emphasises practical training rather than a theoretical approach. The course is available through the week and at the weekends and students can choose the batches that meet their requirements. The company has also established Project Innovation Labs in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Bangalore to provide university-like project experiences with qualified project guides for students to finish their programme modules and training projects.

Cambridge University Press and Assessment has launched its Occupational English Test centre in Chandigarh. This will enable healthcare professionals to take the OET test within the city and pursue their dreams of migrating to a country of their choice. OET tests have been developed for 12 healthcare professions, such as Dentistry, Occupational Therapy, Podiatry, Medicine, Pharmacy, Speech Pathology, Dietetics, Optometry, Radiography, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Veterinary Science. Those interested can visit occupationalenglishtest.org/book-oet/

The Centre for Science of Student Learning (CSSL) recently launched a collection of five reports on the “Acquisition of Cognitive and Affective skills in schools across India”. The study covered 34648 students, 1354 teachers, 553 principals, 4483 parents from 572 government schools and 2627 students, 98 teachers, 33 principals and 379 parents from 26 ‘top’ private schools. It measured the holistic well-being and success of students on four aspects such as their social-emotional skills, their positive attitude, their academic achievement and their school climate.

Sunstone announced the launch of its ‘Sunstone Rise’ programme, which aims to enable students of Classes 11 and 12 make an informed choice about their career and higher education options. The programme has four stages that include a Career Discovery Test, Junior UG programme, Board Boosters and a National Scholarship Test.

TeamLease EdTech launched a report titled Designing Higher Education for the 21st Century Learner, which surveyed more than 10,000 undergraduate and post-graduate students aged 18-25 at a pan-India level. The aim was to discover evolving preferences and aspirations of traditional learners. Key highlights were: 94% of learners would like to pursue a multidisciplinary degree that allows them to choose subjects from multiple fields and more than 90% want their education to have some element of physical classroom learning and virtual learning, some element of on-the-job learning and some project work.

Events

SSN Institutions and Shiv Nadar University Chennai recently awarded scholarships worth Rs. 5 crores to 500 students from the two institutions in a joint ceremony. Scholarships are offered across various categories such as Merit-based, Merit-cum-Means, Waiver of Tuition Fees, Sports and others, to all eligible students of the Engineering and MBA programmes.

Deutsche Bank and Smile Foundation have come together to provide engineering scholarships to 200 meritorious young women from low-income families throughout India. The students will receive funding for a four-year engineering course at select colleges in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune.

Kai India, the Indian arm of the Japanese KAI, has set up libraries with 500 books each in Eastern Ideal High School, Imphal East, and Keishamthong High School, Imphal West, in Manipur. The Kai India Children Library Programme focuses on the development of sustained reading habit among school children.

Teach For India organised its fifth annual Revolutionary Retreat, which was attended by 100 national and global student leaders in Mumbai. The retreat saw expert facilitators from diverse social impact organisations like Slam Out Loud, Reap Benefit, Young Leaders for Active Citizenship, and Snehagram work closely with children on building foundational 21st century skills.

The annual Counsellors Retreat was held at the Indian School of Hospitality campus with over 100 counsellors from schools across the country engaging with students and attending workshops.

Chemin Esports, in association with FEAI, organised a campus connect programme at IIT Kanpur to create awareness about esports as a career opportunity. Earlier, similar programmes were held in IIM-Indore, Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology and at BITS-Pilani.

TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) has successfully completed the placements for its flagship PDGM – BKFS, batch of 2021-23. All 59 students were placed across 21 companies. Key recruiters included Accenture Operations, Citi Corp, CRISIL, Deloitte, EY GDS, EY India, Goldman Sachs, HCL, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co., among others. The institute also received the Gold Award Certificate for its initiatives on sustainability during the IMC Awards for Excellence in Management Education from former President Ram Nath Kovind.

To mark the celebration of International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development, Sharda University organised various events like quiz, debates, workshops, and start-up ideas in which students from various schools like Holy Public School, Gyan Jyoti Public School, R.S Public School, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Greater Noida, participated.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has partnered with Enord to carry out joint research in the field of navigation of drones. This collaboration will work towards developing robust algorithms to enable increased autonomy of drones in GPS-denied environments.

Software company NetApp, along with India STEM Foundation and World’s Largest Lesson, hosted a programme in which students from local elementary and secondary schools in Bengaluru were given an opportunity to share their ideas on improving education. Children called on the government to fund more computer labs in schools, the need for dedicated curriculum and time to learn about mental health issues and focusing on skill development.

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts organised a “Master Cake Artist” competition on the theme “Welcome Winter” for its students. The winners were Anubhuti, Sandeep Kaur and Pranjal.

BYJU’S ‘Education for All’ initiative has collaborated with Delhi-based NGO Udayan Care to provide free learning programmes to underserved students from the Udayan Ghar Programme and the Udayan Shalini Fellowship Programme spread across Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Jaipur, Kurukshetra, and Kolkata. These students will have access to exclusive content on the BYJU’S learning app.

World University of Design, Sonepat, Haryana, was recognised among the Top 100 Higher Education Institutes of India in the EduTech100 Summit on ‘Digital Distinction: Technology Conformance to NEP’ organised by ASSOCHAM National Council on Education.

The PGDM department of Institute of Management Studies, Noida, hosted the Global Academic Summit 22 on ‘Strategic Intelligence and Leadership’.

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi NCR, recently hosted a panel discussion titled ‘India: Marching Towards 100’, analysing India’s journey up the economic power scale by 2047. Organized by the Department of Economics, the event had Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Chief of the Planning Commission, as the keynote speaker.

The students of NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management travelled to Belgium, Austria, Germany and Switzerland as a part of their international study trip. Through these visits, the students learned about design and innovation, global business prospects and gained cross-cultural learning experiences and interacted with top management, founders and CEOs of several successful companies.

MIT Square London organised the Indo-Global Visiting Research Post-Doctoral Fellowships to develop sustainable solutions. The main goal of the visiting postdoctoral fellowships was to develop researchers’ professional, scientific and academic skills while under the mentorship of experienced academic and industrial researchers.

Honeywell has announced that 10 Indian students were among 172 students from 25 countries who attended the 11th Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA), which took place at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama. This year, Honeywell chose eight students from Bangalore and two students from Pune.

Over a million students from across 1000 schools participated in the Matific Math League conducted by Maths e-learning platform Matific. Bal Bharti Public School in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, won the Gold; Police Public School, Koramangala, Bengaluru, won the silver and Kairos International School, Serilingampalle, Telangana, took home the bronze.

Phase 1 of placements at Indian Institute of Technology Mandi saw 249 offers — including 19 international ones — received from 88 companies during the Phase 1 placements, an increase of 50% over the last year. This also includes the 70 pre-placement offers compared to 56 last year, increasing by 25%.

BITSoM has announced that the summer internship placements for its second batch (MBA 2022-24) saw an increase in median stipend with students bagging internship opportunities from leading companies across various industries.

NMIMS, IIM Lucknow, and MICA won top honours at the TVS Credit E.P.I.C Season 4 Challenge, the annual campus challenge programme for college students. This season had over 40,000 registrations and tested students’ problem-solving skills in Analytics, Finance, IT, and Strategy and also offered career-enhancing opportunities.

Greenwood High International School donated 250 student chairs and desks to Government schools in Nerige Gram Panchayat, Anekal Taluk. Further, the school has also planned to donate bluetooth speakers, flags and boards to government schools soon.

Vision Empower, in collaboration with Sankara Eye Hospital, has introduced STEM education in 64 government and government-aided schools across five districts in Karnataka.

Techarc hosted a webinar on The Future of Ed-Tech, which discussed the various challenges faced by the sector and its relevance to the educational system. The session was attended by educators and ed-tech experts.

SIMATS School of Engineering observed National Energy Conservation Day with the speakers. Dr. Ganeshjayarraj, Superintending Engineer, TANGEDCO and V.C. Pradeep Kumar, Proprietor, Nakshatra Automation, spoke about energy conservation techniques.

IIM Udaipur hosted the fourth Chicago Booth Quantitative Marketing Conferences, which aims to bring together marketing faculty from Booth and other faculty, Ph.D. students, researchers, firms, NGOs interested in serious quantitative marketing research from India to facilitate the sharing of ideas, research, and the exploration of potential collaborations.

Somaiya University signed an MoU with Shimadzu Corporation, Japan, to establish and maintain an Advanced Analytical Instrumentation Facility (AAIF) called Shimadzu-Somaiya Vidyavihar Centre of Excellence in Analytical and Measurement Sciences.