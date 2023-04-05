News from the world of Education: April 5, 2023

April 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST

DAIO’s B.Sc and M.Sc Optometry

Chennai-based Dr. Agarwals Institute of Optometry (DAIO), recently signed an MoU with Loyola ICAM College of Engineering and Technology (LICET).

Duration: Four years, while M.Sc Optometry is a two-year programme.

Eligibility: A pass in class 12 from any recognised board with a minimum aggregate of 60% in the Science stream with Biology. For the PG programme, a UG degree in Optometry from a recognised university, with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks.

Other courses: DAIO offers a one-year Fellowship in Clinical Optometry, and an 18-month research-cum-Fellowship Programme.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3ZHtV1Y, and to apply, visit, daio@dragarwal.com or call 9789060444.

National Academic Championship 2023

Mind Wars recently collaborated with the International Academic Competition to host the Mind Wars National Academic Championship 2023. The competition is open to students across India. Students who participate in the Mind Wars National Academic Championship will also be eligible to participate in the World Championship, organised by the International Academic Competitions.

Who can apply: Individual students in two categories: classes 6, 7, and 8, and classes 9 and 10.

Eligibility: Any Indian student residing in India must participate in the Online Qualifier Test (OQT) conducted by Mind Wars to qualify for the Asian championship/World Championship.

For details, visit, https://mindwars.co.in/

APCA courses

The Academy of Pastry and Culinary Arts (APCA) will commence its Bachelor’s Degree In Tourism Studies, Specialisation in Pastry and Culinary Arts offered by IGNOU.

What it entails: The Bachelor’s programme will include practical training in pastry and culinary arts at beginner to advanced levels, as well as in Hotel Management and Entrepreneurial Management. Students post their intermediate can apply for this course. High-school graduates interested in a career in the bakery, culinary, or food and beverage industries can consider this curriculum.

Commences: The intake of the new session will commence from August 7.

Fees: ₹ 16,50,000 + GST.

To apply and for other details, visit, https://bit.ly/3KzKRmq

M-Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences

Shiv Nadar University Chennai recently launched an M-Tech in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Sciences, to be offered by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering in School of Engineering.

Eligibility: Candidates who have completed a four-year undergraduate course in CSE, IT, AI and its associated fields, an integrated course in M.Sc. in CSE or a four-year course on BSc Engineering in CSE with minimum 60% marks, can apply.

Admission procedure: Online exam followed by an interview of the shortlisted candidates. Admission is open to students who are Indian residents, NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin as well as foreign nationals.

Deadline: April 24

For details and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3G7b9tI

Scholar Search Programme

NIIT University recently announced scholarships for the academic year 2023, under its Scholar Search Programme, which are available for BBA, MBA, and BTech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Data Science, Cyber Security, BT Biotechnology and Integrated MSc Computer Science.

Eligibility: Awarded on the basis of either the student’s academic performance in class 10 and 12 or their performance in national-level specified entrance exams. Special fee waivers on tuition fees are offered to students if they meet any one of the specified criteria.

Value: Annual scholarship ranging between ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 2,00,000 on the tuition fee only is offered to students based on their merit. Additionally, a Special Scholarship is extended to exceptional merit holders and top performers in the country that provides a full tuition fee waiver in each programme. Scholarships called CoX are also offered to applicants who have demonstrated excellence in any area of Co-Curricular activity such as Sports, Music, Fine Arts, Theatre, Dance, or Social Service by participating in and receiving individual awards at School Board, State, and National or International levels.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3zrc4S9

FIITJEE’s CURATE-Admission cum Scholarship Test

FIITJEE’s CURATE-Admission cum Scholarship Test will be held on April 30 for students going to class 11 (JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2025 Aspirants).

Mode: Offline as well as proctored online mode.

Deadline: April 28

For offline registration, students can collect the Paper application forms either from the nearest FIITJEE centre or logon to www.curate.fiitjee.com or scan the QR code for online registration.

For details, visit, www.curate.fiitjee.com

HPE CodeWars 2023

Codingal, in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), recently announced HPE CodeWars 2023.

Who can participate: Class 8-12 students.

When: April 30

What it entails: Two components: a hackathon and a code battle.

For Code Battle, students are required to use any of the programming languages, including C, C++, Java, and Python, to answer 26 questions in three hours. For the Hackathon, students are required to participate individually or in a team of up to three members to create a project using programming languages including Java, CSS, Python, HTML, and JavaScript.

Prize: ₹ 2,50,000

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/3KmY426

Khan For Educators

Khan Academy India recently launched the Khan For Educators, a free online certification course for the professional development of teachers in India.

What it entails: It consists of instructional videos for teachers on how to use Khan Academy and leverage the platform for managing students and tracking their progress. It will also empower them with advanced pedagogical practices such as mastery-based learning and differentiated learning. It is available for free in English, Hindi, Punjabi Marathi and any teacher can learn by visiting https://bit.ly/3K2b7oj

IBCA online course

Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA) recently launched a Bakery Online Course.

Duration: Two months

What it entails: Learning to make different types of exotic Breads, cookies and cupcakes, exotic cakes, puff pastry, chocolates, pies and tarts, and so on. Students will have the assistance of a skilled team of chef instructors. Participants will get a digital certificate at the end of the workshop.

Deadline: April 8

For details, visit, https://www.chefibpa.com/

Undergraduate Computer Science programme

Scaler recently launched Scaler School of Technology, a UG programme in Computer Science with its first campus in Bengaluru.

Duration: Four-year, residential

What it entails: Specialisations in new-age in-demand technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Algorithmic Trading and competitive programming; one-year paid industry internship with leading tech companies with 1-1 guidance from industry mentors; state-of-the-art gamified learning platform; real-time learning tracker; brainstorm on real-world hackathons in collaboration with Scaler’s career partners; fireside chats and mentoring by industry leaders/CTOs, to name a few.

For details, visit, https://www.scaler.com/

KL Deemed to be University invites applications

KL Deemed to be University is inviting admission applications for the academic year 2023.

Courses: Undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral courses in Engineering, Management, Sciences, Law, Fine Arts, Pharmacy, Architecture, Humanities, and Agriculture

Scholarships: ₹ 100 crores for merit scholarships

Applications: Online and offline.

Admission process: Candidates are selected based on their performance in entrance exam and personal interview. The university accepts scores of entrance exams such as the KL Management Admission Test (KLMAT), KL Engineering Entrance Exam (KLEEE)/ JEE-Main/ CAT/ XAT/ AP-ICET, and so on, for Engineering and Management courses.

Registrations: Open for KLEEE 2023, KLECET-2023 Lateral Entry Entrance, and KLMAT-2023 Management Entrance for admissions to undergraduates and postgraduate programmes.

Deadline: April 13

To register, visit, kluniversity.in

Integrated Programme in Law

The online registration for admissions to IIM Rohtak’s five-year Integrated Programme in Law (BBA+LLB) is closing soon.

Admission process: Based on the candidate’s fulfilling admission criteria and scores in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023/ IPM Aptitude Test (AT) 2023 Scores, shortlisted candidates will be called for an online personal interview. Candidates will be evaluated on the basis of their academics, general awareness, and communication skills. For details regarding admission criteria, visit, https://bit.ly/3K0v3aT

Deadlines:

To register through CLAT 2023 Scorecard is April 20

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/40B8D7i

To register through IIM Rohtak’s IPM AT 2023: April 10

To register, visit, https://bit.ly/3zkhgHv

Grand Summer Internship Fair

Internshala recently launched its annual initiative, the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF-2023). The initiative brings over 23,000 summer internship opportunities for students from all fields of education.

Deadline: April 20.

Stipend: Up to ₹65,000 per month.

To apply, visit, https://bit.ly/GSIF-2023

Sport Data Analytics

The University of Strathclyde, the U.K., recently launched a Sport Data Analytics course.

Duration: 12 months, full-time or 24 months part-time.

Deadline: August 2023

For details, visit, https://www.strath.ac.uk/

MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering

The University of Sheffield, the U.K. is inviting applications for its MSc Pharmaceutical Engineering course starting this September.

Duration: One year

Fee: Overseas: £28,700

Eligibility: Holders of a three-or-four-year Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 60% or first-class in Science, Technology and Engineering, from a recognised university. Overall IELTS score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or equivalent.

For details, and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3zxEB8r

Also, the university recently became a member of the newly-established Turing University Network

The Future Leaders Scholarship

Masters’ Union recenty launched a scholarship programme for students appearing for JEE or IPMAT this year, to identify and reward exceptional talent in Technology and Management. The scholarship invites students to submit their innovative ideas and win scholarships worth ₹ 50 lakhs.

What it entails: In Stage 1, students are required to submit their business idea and record a video essay. The deadline for submitting the business idea is April 30. Shortlisted students will then receive an invitation to submit their JEE Advanced or IPMAT 2023 results in Stage 2, which will be declared in July. Finally, the top 25 winners will be selected based on their JEE Advanced and IPMAT scores in Stage 3, and will be awarded scholarships of up to ₹ 2 lakhs each for their choice of undergraduate programme.

Eligibility: The scholarship offered is applicable for the first year only and is valid for colleges such as Masters’ Union, IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, IITs, BITS, and Delhi University. It is applicable for B.Com., B.B.A., and B.M.S. courses at Delhi University.

For details, visit, https://bit.ly/40ZZxAP

Who’s Next? scholarship

Pearl Academy is accepting applications for this year’s “Who’s Next” scholarship programme. This merit-based program offers up to 100% scholarships to the top 500 creative minds in India, valid for the entire course duration.

Eligibility: Students applying for both undergraduate and postgraduate programs through the Pearl Academy entrance exam are eligible for this scholarship.

For details, and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3m1prpa

WUDAT 2023

World University of Design, recently announced the WUD Aptitude Test (WUDAT) for admission to various programmes.

Date: April 15

Mode: Online

Deadline: April 13

To apply, and for details, visit, https://bit.ly/3m6SxTS

Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung India recently partnered with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY’s) Startup Hub and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, for the second season of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow.

Eligibility: Anyone in India, aged 16-22 years, can participate by sending their tech-enabled ideas that will transform the lives of people. The ideas should be under the themes: Education and Learning, Environment and Sustainability, Health and Wellness and Diversity and Inclusion.

Deadline: May 31 till 5 p.m.

For details, and to apply, visit, https://bit.ly/3ZH2TaY

COMMITS opens admissions for Master’s programme 2023

Bangalore-based Convergence Institute of Media,Management and Information Technology Studies (COMMITS) recently announced admissions for Postgraduate Degree and Diploma courses.

Courses: Print and Broadcast Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Marketing Communications, Cinema Studies and Filmmaking, Radio and Television Production

For details, write to admissions@commits.edu.in or contact: 9663591474/8792263600

MoUs and collaborations

The Incubation Cell at TCNS Clothing, in collaboration with NIFT, recently organised a textile design workshop INC.TEX at Le Meridian, Gurugram. It provided an opportunity to 25 students from the fashion institute to learn from experienced industry professionals and bring their ideas and innovative concepts to the fore.

Victoria University recently partnered with AVENU Learning, to offer online courses to students in India. The first intake for higher education diplomas in Business and IT will commence this July. Upon successful completion of the diploma units, students have the option to continue their studies with VU by moving onto the second year of the corresponding Bachelor course. For the list of courses and other details, visit, https://www.avenulearning.com/

Brillio recently partenered with New Horizon College of Engineering (NHCE) to develop industry-ready technology talent. As part of the MoU, it will will design a special industry-focused curriculum for NHCE students and set up a dedicated Brillio Lab at NHCE to deliver the curriculum.

La Trobe University, Australia recently signed an MOU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, to establish a Joint Centre of Eminence and also signed an MOU with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai, to further fortify research and education strategies. It is also offering scholarships to the value of 20% to 100% of the total tuition fee for UG and PG International students., which are merit-based and will be offered to students based on prior academic performance.

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies Deemed-to-be University (NMIMS) recently signed an MOU with the University of Adelaide, to establish a framework for collaboration that will benefit their research and teaching activities and further the internationalisation of both institutions.

Amrita School of Ayurveda and Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, Ministry of AYUSH, recently signed an MoU to further develop AyurCeL (online portal) and create a repository of clinical cases in Ayurveda. This collaboration will facilitate the generation of practice-based evidence by helping clinicians report clinical outcomes systematically supported by multimedia.

Zell Education recently partnered with Chitkara University, Punjab, to offer MBA-ACCA online and B.Com- ACCA offline integrated courses for its students. Under this new partnership, Zell education will integrate courses with ACCA certification for students pursuing their MBA and B.Com from Chitkara University. The platform will also launch an MBA in International Finance and Accounting (MBA+ACCA) soon, allowing university students to earn BA and ACCA in two years, as they will be eligible for exemptions in ACCA.

The Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship at Strathclyde Business School in Glasgow, the U.K., recently partnered with the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, to support entrepreneurial ecosystems in rural India. The project is funded by the British Council through its Going Global Partnerships: Industry-Academia Collaborative Grant 2022-23.

REVA University recently partnered with Salesforce to further strengthen its position as a digital-first university. REVA University will deploy Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud unifying various departments onto a single platform.

Capgemini’s Engineering and R and D services recently partnered with 33 institutes across multiple Indian states to make students more future-ready with relevant skills. Till 2022, 57 MoUs have been signed.

Pearl Academy and The Whitecliffe School of Fashion and Sustainability, New Zealand, recently collaborated on a cross-cultural showcase at the New Zealand High Commission. Students from both schools came together to bring to life a breathtaking collection rooted in the theme ‘No-Maad-ish’, which talks about applying a philosophy from the past to everyday life. Collaborating with an NGO called Kala Raksha from Bhuj, Kutch, 30 students went on a trip and stayed with the artisans for over two weeks.

JK Shah Classes recently partnered with Logic School of Management, Kochi, to help students in the Commerce and Finance streams.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIM Ahmedabad recently held its 58th annual convocation where 597 students graduated, with 380 from the Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP); 48 from the Two Year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM); 140 from One Year Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) and 29 from the Ph.D. Programme in Management (Ph.D).

IIM Bangalore recently hosted its 48th convocation where 673 students from various programmes graduated —16 PhD students; 73 each from Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management and Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management; 39 from Post Graduate Programme in Business Analytics, and 472 from Post Graduate Programme in Management. To mark the institute’s golden jubilee, India Post released a commemorative special postal cover.

Globus Infocom recently implemented its advanced, feature-rich digital learning solutions in IIM Shillong. It has ensured easy, accessible, and effective integration of Digital Learning Solutions at IIM Shillong which include interactive displays, LED display WWlls, recording and streaming devices, among others.

IIT Bombay recently hosted the finale of the 11th edition of the coveted e-Yantra Robotics Competition (eYRC), where 35 finalists battled it out with their final projects for a collective prize amount of ₹ 1 Crore. For the list of winners and their projects, visit, https://bit.ly/3mb9ixk

IIT Guwahati researchers recently developed a new form of a semiconductor, that can be used to identify trace chemicals using a technique called Surface Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy or SERS. The research was led by Prof. P.K. Giri, Department of Physics and Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati. The details of this have been published in N ature Partner Journal – 2D Materials and Applications. The paper has been co-authored by Tadasha Jena, Mhd. Tarik Hossain, Upasana Nath, Mr. Manabendra Sarma, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Minoru Fujii, and Prof. P.K. Giri.

An IIT Jodhpur researcher recently successfully created and demonstrated a cost-effective and highly sensitive tactile pressure sensor for detecting fruit ripeness. Ajay Agarwal, Professor and Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur along with the researchers from IIT Delhi, and CSIR-CEERI, Pilani have published this paper on IEEE Sensor Journals (https://bit.ly/3lWqEOf).

IIT Kanpur’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), recently organized a comprehensive 10-day awareness programme aimed at promoting technology prototypes in and around Kanpur and the National Capital Region. Participants from over 250 MSMEs, including budding innovators, early-stage MSMEs, and established enterprises from various industrial hubs and MSME clusters attended the programme. Also, the institute’s the Chemineers Society recently hosted the inaugural pan-India Chemical Engineering Fest, EXERGY’23.

IIT Roorkee recently kickstarted a new collaboration with General Insurance Corporation of India, on the development of energy-generating solar window technology. The new solar window technology will be designed and developed by scientist Prof. Soumitra Satapathi, Department of Physics.

Events

The recently held Lawyers’ Conference on Teaching and Experiential Learning in law by IILM University brought together distinguished legal professionals, judges, scholars and Law students. Dignitaries brainstormed and shared their experiences and opinions in designing the latest teaching methodologies and bridging the existing gap in education delivery and expected learning outcomes.

Sangharsh 6.0, a mechanical engineering fest, was recently organised by GITAM (Deemed to be University). Nuclear scientist Ravi Grover was chief guest.

Philanthropist Sudha Murty recently addressed Greenwood High IB students during their Graduation Day themed Beyond Boundaries; 120 students graduated.

University of Chicago recently appoineds Supratik Guha, professor in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and senior advisor to Argonne National Laboratory’s Physical Sciences and Engineering Directorate, as the new Faculty Director for Center in Delhi.

IEEE Vizag Bay Section recently awarded the GITAM Deemed to be University as Outstanding Student Branch Award for its commitment to students’ educational, personal, professional, and technical development, in IEEE-related fields of interest.

Dharmendar Kumar, a 13-year-old student from Orchids The International School, Vijayanagar, will represent India at BARCA WORLD CUP, Spain, which began earlier this month.

IISER Bhopal researchers recently developed an Artificial Intelligence-based method, GutBug,Pe to predict how bacteria in the gut break down the various types of food and medication. The findings of this research have been published in the Journal of Molecular Biology. The paper has been co-authored by Vineet Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, IISER Bhopal, and his research scholars Aditya Malwe and Gopal Srivastava. GutBug is available to use at https://bit.ly/3G4sjIE.

The concluding ceremony of the Future of Learning Collaborative, an initiative of Anant National University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education, the U.S., was recently held. It comprised 28 delegates from Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, and addressed the critical challenges and identified a set of plausible solutions to deliver quality education that is affordable, accessible, and empowering.

Brightsun Travel recently successfully held its Inspire a Teen to Work in Travel where employees’ relatives between the ages of 13 and 19 years were given insights into a range of career opportunities available in the travel industry.

Redbird Flight Training Academy recently inaugurated its fifth flying base at Belagavi, Karnataka, where it will equip aspiring and existing pilots with hands-on training.

Manipal Law School, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), recently organised a Competition Law Awareness Programme to enable participants to understand the role of the CCI in eliminating practices which can harm competition, and to promote and sustain competition and protect the interests of consumers, thereby ensuring freedom of trade in the markets.

Uber recently announced the expansion of its She++ initiative to promote diversity and inclusion beyond binary gender. This year, the organisation is expanding the initiative to include people with disabilities, and the initiative has received over 2,000 applications from Engineering colleges across India.

CMR University was recently awarded a Diamond Band A+ Grade in the Sustainable Institutions of India Green Ranking 2023. This award recognises CMR University’s commitment to sustainability and green practices.

Celebrating the graduation ceremony of its inaugural batch of the Literary Translation course, JCB Literature Foundation (JCBLF) and Ahmedabad University recently hosted an alumni meet to connect, network, and encourage the young minds, introducing them to the world of publishing. The convocation ceremony also witnessed publishers deep-diving into the topic Translations in India, through a panel discussion.

AAFT University recently held an interactive masterclass titled Behind the Scenes: Exploring the Film Industry with Shreyas Talpade designed to inspire students and other attendees.