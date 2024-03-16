Innovative strategies to promote student well-being in educational institutions

March 16, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The world today is characterised by multiple challenges such as climate change, political tension, the after-effects of COVID-19, not to speak of the omnipresent influence of digital technology and social media. All this has led to more exposure to global events and sometimes to information overload. This has led to the discourse around student mental health becoming a pressing concern. Increasingly, there is an urgent need to cultivate deeper connections, foster understanding and instil a sense of purpose.

The once-distinct boundaries between academic, social, and personal spheres have blurred, necessitating a recalibrated perspective on students’ lives. Modern educational frameworks must incorporate innovative strategies and resources to help students navigate this landscape and provide the necessary support to help them process the vast influx of information.

Affirmation corner

One innovative approach that educational institutions can adopt is an “affirmation corner.” This is a physical sanctuary within the institution that provides students with a dedicated area to boost self-esteem by openly expressing affirmations. It fosters a sense of community and serves as safe havens for students to remind themselves of their worth and potential. In addition to spoken affirmations, it can create an an environment conducive to building self-confidence and promoting emotional healing. Classroom affirmations also play a crucial role in creating a positive and supportive environment to encourage positive behaviours, thoughts, actions, and work.

Mindfulness practices

Mindful education seeks to balance academic rigour and emotional well-being. Students need simple practices that can help them stay centred, attentive, and engaged through the day. A gentle bell during a lecture or class can be a cue to pause and engage in a brief one-minute mindfulness practice. Such practices can be used after physical activity or during class to help students stay focused, calm, and engaged.

As global interest in mindfulness grows, educators are exploring practices such as guided mindfulness sessions, body scanning, and even Tai Chi exercises, all tailored to fit seamlessly into the school day and provide moments of tranquillity during the busy academic schedule. Establishing dedicated mindfulness spaces, similar to libraries or laboratories, may soon become standard practice.

Gratitude Journalling

Another way to help students deal with stress is gratitude journalling. As they record their reflections and introspections regardless of age or academic level, the practice of documenting things they are thankful for cultivates a positive mindset and enables them to focus on positive aspects and develop resilience during challenging times. Over time, these journals become personal testaments to their growth. Consistent gratitude journalling also contributes to developing emotional intelligence, making students more attuned to their feelings and those of their peers. Notably, gratitude journalling offers prompts, reminders, and even community features for shared experiences.

Gratitude reflections, where a few students are called upon to share what they are grateful for, serve as real-world manifestations of affirmations and contribute to a more positive and emotionally healthy educational environment.

Other aspects

Apart from these, educational institutions can also explore other avenues to promote student well-being. Group discussions where students share their stories and offer peer support can be immensely beneficial. Bringing in professionals to conduct workshops on stress management and integrating art and music therapy sessions are also useful strategies. Furthermore, technological advances offer innovative solutions such as biofeedback apps to monitor and reduce stress, VR environments to relax and online interactions with mental health professionals in real-time. This diverse toolkit ensures that institutions can address every student’s unique needs and foster a genuinely inclusive learning environment. Given the popularity of gamification, incorporating game-based approaches to teach mindfulness, empathy, and emotional regulation are also possible.

Going forward we must recognise that nurturing the human spirit is as crucial as the pursuit of knowledge. Therefore, we must use a mix of traditional and modern strategies to equip the youth with knowledge and the emotional intelligence to use it wisely and compassionately so that we can build an empathetic and impactful society.

The writer is the Founder of Ekya Schools and Provost, CMR University