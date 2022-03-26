Admissions: March 26, 2022

Information on colleges, admissions, courses, and more…

B.Tech. in Climate Technologies

Anant National University (AnantU), Ahmedabad, recently launched a four-year B.Tech. in Climate Technologies.

Eligibility: Those who have passed 10+2 exam with Physics/ Maths / Chemistry/ Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Biology/ Biotechnology (any three) can apply. Candidates must have obtained at least 70% marks (40% marks if they belong to reserved category) in the above subjects taken together.

Course commences: August 22

Deadline: June 30

M.Sc. Financial Technology

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, invites applications for its M.Sc. Financial Technology course starting this September.

Eligibility: Minimum second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent in Accounting, Economics, Business studies, a subject area with a strong quantitative component. No prior knowledge of finance is required. A minimum of 6.5 IELTS score, with no individual score lower than 5.5 is needed

James Dyson Award

The James Dyson Award is now open and accepting submissions from young inventors. The Award is increasing its prize money to support the crucial first steps of entrepreneurship. This year’s national winners, to be announced in September, will receive £5,000 towards developing their invention. For details, visit, https://www.jamesdysonaward.org/

B.Sc. Business Management with a year in Industry

The University of Birmingham Dubai is inviting applications for its three-year BSc Business Management with a year in Industry, for the September 2022 intake.

Eligibility: 75% marks from Class 12 from ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra and West Bengal State Board exams or 80% marks from other state boards. Maths score in Class 10 will be considered.

Scholarship: For the September 2022 entry, the university is offering scholarships of upto 40% to Indian students, based on academic performance.

Career Launcher partners with ApplyBoard

Career Launcher (CL) recently collaborated with ApplyBoard and will utilise its network of 150+ centres across India to recruit students for various study abroad programmes. It will employ its test-prep expertise, the network of partners across India, and relationships with schools and universities to drive incremental UG and PG admissions internationally.

Khabri and Paramount Coaching institute collaborate

Khabri recently partnered with Paramount Coaching to work together to facilitate audio courses for government job exams. The students at Paramount Coaching can access recorded lectures from the faculty at the institute on the Khabri.