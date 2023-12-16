GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four prominent career paths for Humanities graduates

Students of Humanities have multiple options open to them. Here are four emerging areas that are lucrative and offer job satisfaction.

December 16, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Jagadish Chandra
The ability to think, communicate effectively, understand human behaviour, and empathise is a strong foundation for success.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Pursuing a degree in a Humanities programme opens the doors to a range of career opportunities. While Humanities students are known for their critical thinking, communication, and problem-solving skills, many may wonder where the degree can take them. Here are four prominent career options that complement the values and skills acquired upon completing such a programme, offering significant prospects in today’s competitive job landscape.

Experience Design

In a technology-driven era filled with user-centred experiences, the Experience Design field is much sought after as it requires strong analytical and communication skills. Professionals from this field conduct engaging, impactful, and valuable interactions both online through websites and apps and offline in physical spaces. Humanities teaches relevant tech-driven skills and fosters capabilities that help understand and analyse human behavioural patterns and communication broadly. This understanding supports them in designing products and services that align with user demands.

Urban Planning

This is another promising field for Humanities graduates. Urban planners seamlessly design and build functional and aesthetically appealing housing, green spaces, public facilities projects, and more. With a Humanities programme, students learn to emphasise culture, history, and social dynamics to develop functional projects. They also develop sharper critical thinking and are able to analyse complex issues.

Wellness and Living

The health and wellness industry has garnered significant interest recently and humanities graduates can venture into holistic roles such as wellness coaching, nutrition counselling, holistic therapy, and lifestyle consulting and help people live healthy and happier lives and motivate individuals to adopt healthier lifestyle standards and achieve their physical, mental, and emotional goals.

Corporate Social Responsibility

CSR is a vital aspect of businesses and, as experts in transparent communication, research, and prompt decision-making, CSR executives coordinate with various stakeholders and evaluate the social and environmental impact of business practices to develop and implement robust strategies. They can also seamlessly align their values with work and drive positive change within organisations.

With industries increasingly recognising the value of skills nurtured in humanities programmes, remember that your ability to think, communicate effectively, understand human behaviour, and empathise is a strong foundation for success in these emerging career options.

The writer is the Head of Department- Humanities, JAIN College, Bengaluru.

