Can you trust AI with your resume?

December 20, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

In November, the Government of Maharashatra announced help for youngsters whose job-seeking efforts were hampered by insipid resumes. By the use of artificial intelligence, its Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry would draft resumes for one-lakh young job-seekers in the state, to help them get past the first stage of the recruitment process where a poor resume signals automatic elimination.

The potential AI holds for creating winsome resumes cannot be questioned, but as with any wonder tool, AI has its limitations.

Kanupriya Manchanda, vice-president (People), InfoBeans Technologies, agrees an AI-drafted resume would make a candidate’s profile attractive. She however notes AI could work on the first draft of the resume, but not on the last.

The last draft should always be the candidate’s. Here is why. While admitting ChatGPT is impressive in optimising the format and structure of the resume, she says it is not as effective in drafting a resume for a technical role as it is in drafting one for a functional role.

Kanupriya notes recruitment teams have also begun using algorithms to find out which of the candidates have harnessed the power of AI to draft their resumes. “There are alerts that tell the hiring team that the resume has been crafted by AI,” she says, adding that job seekers should tread the middle path between artificial intelligence and human discretion.

Uma B. Money, founder, Career Catalyst, points out resumes born out of advanced AI capabilities do possess irresistible language, but lack the human touch.

“For example, the achievement section can make the candidate sound pretentious,” says Uma. Besides, she says, robots are not aware of the strategies resume writers use to attract prospective employers. Subrata Majumdar, Partner - Talent and Operations, MathCo, also agrees GenAI tools are increasingly being used in crafting resumes.

“Recruitment teams look for authenticity and a conversational tone in resumes. Content generated by AI tools often lacks the human touch, so candidates relying solely on these tools may not gain the advantage they are looking for,” says Subrata.

Recruitment teams also cross-reference candidate information with platforms like LinkedIn, making it easy to detect any exaggeration of abilities.

Says Subrata, “My advice to candidates that are seeking AI tools to build their resumes is to combine the tool with their own style and, most importantly, remain honest and avoid directly replicating content.”