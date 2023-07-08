Arshad Khan on winning the eighth annual Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition

July 08, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

I started aeromodelling as a Class 9 student as my school, Shrikanwartara Public Higher Secondary School in Madhya Pradesh, had an aeromodelling lab. where I tried my hand at building and flying radio-controlled (RC) aircraft. In 2017, I participated in the Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition at IIT Bombay but didn’t get through. But it was a learning experience, and I became interested in working with model aircraft and their functioning. I particularly enjoyed the way they operate differently with different designs.

Later, I leveraged an internship opportunity to learn more about advanced aerodynamics, aircraft building, and expert flying. Within a year, I acquired experience in building multiple aircraft and advanced drones, and I started offering training in flying and developing aero-models and drones.

In full swing

I started preparing for the Boeing National Aeromodelling Competition 2022 a year in advance. When selected for the final round, I scrutinised the instructions carefully and identified areas where I could achieve maximum points. I tried creating the best range of payload I could develop in the shortest duration, as indicated in the abstract. I also paid attention to enable safety in the aircraft and prepared it to ﬂy with maximum payload instead of increasing its weight. This idea helped me win.

During the competition, I met the country’s best RC pilots and designers, Boeing engineers, and learnt several techniques that guided me. The Boeing National Aeromodelling competition is more than a platform; it helps develop young talent, instills curiosity, and provides the knowledge that every enthusiast needs to fulfill their dreams of making the next aeroplane.

I started as a hobbyist, and turned into a full-time aeromodelling enthusiast and developer, and hopefully a passionate contributor to the aviation industry in India in the future.

The writer is a student of Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal.