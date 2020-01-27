Data | What is the state of startups in India

The startup ecosystem is only concentrated in a few States as of 2019. Startups are involved in diverse sectors ranging from agriculture to health. A significant share of the startups still rely on friends and family for funds. These conclusions are based on a pilot survey on the Indian startup sector conducted between November 2018 and April 2019 by the Reserve Bank of India.

Preferred locations

The startup sector is concentrated in a few States. The graph shows the % of start-ups which participated in the survey. It indicates that Karnataka has the highest number of startups.

States with the highest startups

Preferred sectors

The data and analytics sector was the most preferred choice for startups by a wide margin, followed by health, education and agriculture. The graph shows the % share of sectors among the surveyed startups.

Which sectors had the most startups

Funding sources

Friends and families remain the biggest source of funding for startups. The graph shows the % share of funding source among the surveyed startups.

What were the sources which funded startups

Income split

While one-fourth of respondents reported annual turnover up to Rs 10 lakh, nearly one-fifth reported above Rs 1 crore.

How much did startups make