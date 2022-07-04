Unravelling a surprise

Nala and Hanuman build an air-powered vehicle to help them meet someone who is smarter and stronger than Nala himself!

Nala and Hanuman build an air-powered vehicle to help them meet someone who is smarter and stronger than Nala himself!

While Meghnath is acquiring knowledge about extremely advanced technologies, Hanuman is getting stronger with the basics of science and technology. While he is yet to recover from the shock of learning the science behind how Sampati’s wings got burnt, Nala throws him another surprise.

Nala: Now you know that Sampati, the king of vultures, is Jatayu’s brother. Did you know that I have a brother as well?

Hanuman: Really? I did not know that!

Nala: Yes. He is much stronger and smarter than I am.

Hanuman: How come I have never seen him?

Nala: He is away training as a soldier, weapon-builder, and an automobile engineer. Would you like to see some of his mind-blowing inventions ?

Hanuman: Of course.

Nala: Come on. Let’s build our own air-powered vehicle and go meet my twin Nila.

Nala brings a bunch of materials. Together, they build a vehicle similar to the one given below. Why don’t you try making it too?

Balloon Train

Step 1: Keep the following materials ready: Medium-large balloon; long piece of string; straw; tape. If you do not have a straw, roll an A4-size paper around a pencil. Glue the end. Remove the pencil.

Step 2: Cut a small portion of straw about 8-10 cm in length.

Step 3: Insert the thread through the straw.

Step 4: Glue the straw over an inflated balloon. Do not seal the balloon’s mouth. Hold it closed with your fingers.

Step 5: Tie one end of the string to the wall or a window and hold the other end in your hand. Now release the mouth of the balloon and watch it go zoom along the string like a train!

The writer is the founder and CEO of Vaayusastra Aerospace, an IIT-Madras incubated ed-tech startup that offers Air Science workshops for children between five and 14 years.