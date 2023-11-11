The flying doctor

November 11, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

What if a drone flies to your house to fix you when you are sick? What if you don’t have an option to go to the doctor? That is when the Robotic Medical Drone comes in handy. It is kind of like a flying doctor. That would be cool, right?

The Robotic Medical Drone can do things that a doctor does. When a patient is sick, someone places an appointment in the Robotic Medical Drone app for the patient. Radio waves from the device controls the sensors installed that it doesn’t bump into things. It will have four propellers on the top and a flat bottom, just in case. It will find its way to the patient’s house through GPS.

The doctor controls the drone with a remote like device with many buttons and a joy stick on it. It only looks like a drone, when it flies. But when it lands, it transforms and starts growing. Then it starts to scan the patient. The robot can tell what is wrong with the patient through testing. It has lots of medical tools and two robotic hands. They help the medical drone to do operations like temperature checks, small surgeries and so on.

It has a special camera and a screen attached to the remote through which the doctor can see what is going on. Believe it or not, the Robotic Medical Drone can repeat whatever the doctor says. That way, doctors can speak to the patients even if they are not physically present. After the check-up, it tells the patients what they need to do to recover.

The drone is solar powered and has solar panels fixed so that its batteries can be charged. This invention can help doctors and patients so much. For example, if the doctor needs to treat the patients directly, it is more likely that he/she might catch the infection, just like what happened during COVID-19.

So that’s the reason I dream of inventing Robotic Medical Drone, when I grow up. It will help millions of people. I will make lots of them so that they can help people all around the world. It can even help pets to get better. Do you like my dream invention?

The writer is a student of Std. V, Gateway the Complete School, Sholinganallur, Chennai, Tamil Nadu