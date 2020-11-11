Escapades galore

How can you celebrate Children’s Day differently? For starters, you could either read a book or watch a movie. And, hey look at this! Exactly what you need — a great selection of books and movies just for you.

The Grand Chapati Contest by Asha Nehemiah

The king’s Chief Chapati Cook has left to become a holy man. It’s a disaster because, the king loves his soft, fluffy chapatis and there’s no one — absolutely no one — who can make them. The queen is forced to take a break from getting the clock in the high tower repaired and designing a fountain and come up with a solution. She organises a Grand Chapati Contest. The winner gets a position in the palace kitchen and a bagful of gold coins. Who will win?

The Crocodile Who Ate Butter Chicken for Breakfast and Other Stories by Khyrunnisa A.

Arun who wants a crocodile for a pet. How is he going to manage that in his house? Or, even ensure a regular supply of butter chicken for its breakfast? Karthik, on the other hand, loves birds of prey. Those big birds that glide across the blue skies is what he wants for his birthday. Will he get one? This book features some fascinating anthropomorphic animals who will keep you laughing for a long time after you have turned the last page.

One Lonely Tiger by Benita Sen

What will happen if all our tigers disappear? This is a story about the last tiger in the jungle. All day long he walks around the forest alone and more often than not he gets bored. And then, he discovers his shadow.

“He pounced at that strange black cat,

And then he growled out loud.

You see, he forgot it was just himself.

‘I’ll get you soon!’ he vowed.

But all is not lost, as you will discover at the end of the book.

The Incredible Adventures of Mr. Cheeks: The Carnival at Hastings by Tazmeen Amna

Three friends – Mr. Cheeks, a tap dancing Chihuahua, Mr. Grey, a grumpy Persian cat that paints and Hopper, an anxious rabbit who sings – hear of a carnival at Village Hastings. They decide to participate. Imagine their surprise when they land up at Hastings only to find that a Parliament of Owls has decreed that everyone has their own set roles and the friends don’t qualify. How is that fair? The three of them decide to fight it out and teach Hastings about free will and the joy of not fitting in.

Christopher Robin (2018, Fantasy, Comedy, Drama)

It’s a sad day at the Hundred Acre Wood. Christopher Robin is leaving for boarding school. He promises Pooh that he will never forget him. But soon the troubles and travails of life take over and Christopher does forget Pooh and his friends. One day, Christopher, now an adult, has a visitor. It is none other than his old friend Pooh. More adventures follow as the two friends journey to the Hundred Acre Wood to find their pals Tigger, Eeyore, Owl, Piglet, Rabbit, Kanga and Roo.

Where the Wild Things Are (2009, Fantasy)

Max is a lonely, eight year old with an active imagination. He enjoys wearing a wolf costume and chasing his dog. After a scuffle at the dinner tabl,e he runs out of the house, to the pon, where he finds a small boat and boards it. The pond soon becomes an ocean and Max, still in his wolf costume, arrives at an island. He stumbles upon a group of seven large, monstrous creatures that are mysterious and strange. They are the Wild Things and they are on the lookout for a leader. Max steps in promising to create a place where everyone will be happy.

Charlotte’s Web (2006, Fantasy, Comedy)

One spring, Fern Arable discovers her father, John, is about to kill the runt in a litter of pigs. She begs her father to spare the piglet. He agrees and gives it to her. She names it Wilbur and takes care of it. But, in time, Wilbur matures and she is forced to take him to her uncle Homer Zuckerman’s barnyard. Alone in a new place, the other animals spurn his friendship. All except Charlotte A. Cavatica, a barn spider who lives in the space above Wilbur’s sty. And, then comes the shocker. The other animals gleefully inform Wilbur that he is to prepared for the Christmas dinner. Charlotte devises a plan to save Wilbur. Will it work?

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009, Animated Comedy)

One night, Mr Fox and his wife Felicity, trigger a fox trap while raiding Berk’s Squab Farm. Felicity tells Mr Fox that she is pregnant and pleads with him to find a safer job if they get out this trap safely. Two years later (12 in fox years), the Foxes and their son Ash are living a happy life. They now have a home inside a tree. They ignore the warnings of their lawyer about the dangers of the area as three feared farmers live close by. Soon, Mr. Fox’s natural instinct kick in and he is off on a raid. Will Mr. Fox get trapped again, is now the question.