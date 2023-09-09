ZEISS MediTec sees greater adoption of robotic laser-guided vision correction technology in India

September 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

ZEISS, the German company known for its lenses globally and which provides technology for vision correction procedures through its MediTec division is planning to take its Small Incision Lenticule Extraction (SMILE®) treatment, one of the most recent innovations in the space of refractive surgeries, deeper into India.

Its MediTec division has installed SMILE technology in more than 1500 clinics and hospitals globally and India now remains a focus area of the company because of the market’s size and the growing adoption of this treatment.

SMILE involves creating a small incision on the cornea’s surface to extract a lenticule, reshaping the cornea and correcting refractive errors. This procedure addresses several concerns, which in turn has contributed to its popularity in India.

Dirk Muehlhoff, Vice President of Refractive Laser at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, ZEISS Group in a virtual interview said, “Refractive surgery, a key component of ophthalmology, is often elective and self-funded by patients. India’s growing access, awareness, and affordability in healthcare has set the stage for the proliferation of innovative medical procedures using SMILE.”

“In addition to this, the transformative approach to this laser vision correction procedure has gained traction due to its minimally-invasive nature and exceptional precision,” he said.

SMILE treatment is known for its laser technology, that is proven to be effective in addressing the growing prevalence of myopia, or nearsightedness, worldwide.

Globally, over 8 million eyes have already been treated using ZEISS SMILE® laser vision correction. As per market reports, it is estimated that by 2030, 1 out of every 3 children will have myopia, the company said.

Dipu Bose, Head – ZEISS MediTec, India and Neighboring Markets, Carl Zeiss India said, “With over 2 lakh surgeries performed in India, SMILE has been a game-changer in laser vision correction treatment. India’s market is unique, as we are seeing increasing adoption of SMILE technology in urban areas as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities, making this advanced treatment accessible to a broader population.”

“The growing number of skilled ophthalmologists and surgeons trained in performing SMILE is driving its adoption. In addition to the minimally-invasive nature of this procedure, quick recovery coupled with potentially fewer complications and enhanced precision and safety have added to SMILE’s popularity in India and globally,” he said.

He said going forward SMILE Pro, powered by ZEISS’s VISUMAX 800 robotic system, would redefine laser vision correction in India.