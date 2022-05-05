Business

Wipro, HFCL to co-develop 5G products

Wipro Ltd. and HFCL Ltd., a telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products, the companies said in a joint statement.

Wipro, with expertise in product engineering, transport network technologies and 5G, would co-develop these products and equipment with HFC. For this, Wipro would leverage Tarang Labs, its product compliance and certification labs in Bengaluru, for hardware integration, validation and pre-certification, according to the release.


