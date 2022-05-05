Wipro, HFCL to co-develop 5G products
Wipro Ltd. and HFCL Ltd., a telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products, the companies said in a joint statement.
Wipro, with expertise in product engineering, transport network technologies and 5G, would co-develop these products and equipment with HFC. For this, Wipro would leverage Tarang Labs, its product compliance and certification labs in Bengaluru, for hardware integration, validation and pre-certification, according to the release.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.