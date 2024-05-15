GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Walmart lays off hundreds of employees and requires others to relocate

Walmart announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant's campus offices and said it will be requiring most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to office hubs in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area

Published - May 15, 2024 08:44 am IST - BENTONVILLE, Ark.

AP
Walmart announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant’s campus offices. 

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Walmart on May 14 announced layoffs affecting several hundred jobs at the retail giant’s campus offices.

It also said it will require most remote workers and personnel in its Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto offices to relocate to its primary offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; Hoboken, New Jersey; and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The news, conveyed via a Walmart staff memo provided to The Associated Press, said the relocations will serve the goal of “bringing more of us together more often.” The memo likewise noted that being together in person “makes us better and helps us to collaborate, innovate and move even faster.”

Google has laid off more employees: Report

The memo did not give a reason for the layoffs beyond stating that “some parts of our business have made changes” that will result in job losses.

A Walmart spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions regarding the reason for the layoffs and why Walmart is working to consolidate other office jobs in Arkansas, New Jersey and California.

