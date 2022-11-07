Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. has posted a 77% increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹7.55 crore from the year-earlier period on increased sales. Revenue from operations grew 18% to ₹182 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. On Monday, the board appointed Abhaya Shankar as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, for a period of one year.
Ucal Fuel Systems Q2 standalone net jumps 77% on improved sales
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.