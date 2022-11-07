Business

Ucal Fuel Systems Q2 standalone net jumps 77% on improved sales

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. has posted a 77% increase in standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September to ₹7.55 crore from the year-earlier period on increased sales. Revenue from operations grew 18% to ₹182 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. On Monday, the board appointed Abhaya Shankar as the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, for a period of one year.


