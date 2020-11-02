Two-wheeler sales continue to rise; TVS, Enfield, Yamaha show growth

Manufacturers anticipate ‘healthy’ sales in festive season

Sales of two wheelers continued to rise in October, even as automakers increased production volume anticipating ‘huge’ sales in the ongoing festive season.

Combined sales at two-and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Co. Ltd. rose 22% in October to 3.95 lakh units from a year earlier. Two-wheeler sales grew by 24% to 3.82 lakh units, of which domestic market accounted for 3.01 lakh units, an increase of 19% over the corresponding year-ago period, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Motorcycle sales grew 38% to 1.73 lakh units and scooter sales by 5% to 1.27 lakh units. TVS‘s total exports grew 33% to 92,520 units. Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha Motor India’s (YMI) total sales rose 31% to 60,176 units. YMI has seen growth in sales volume consecutively over the past 4 months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown.

YMI expects sales in November to beat the preceding months. Domestic sales at motorbike maker Royal Enfield contracted 7% to 63,000 while exports shrank 9% to 4,000 units.

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland saw marginal growth of 1% in total volume (domestic and exports) for October to 9,989 units.