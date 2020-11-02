Two-wheeler sales continue to rise; TVS, Enfield, Yamaha show growth

Sales of two wheelers continued to rise in October, even as automakers increased production volume anticipating ‘huge’ sales in the ongoing festive season.
Combined sales at two-and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Co. Ltd. rose 22% in October to 3.95 lakh units from a year earlier. Two-wheeler sales grew by 24% to 3.82 lakh units, of which domestic market accounted for 3.01 lakh units, an increase of 19% over the corresponding year-ago period, TVS Motor said in a statement.
Motorcycle sales grew 38% to 1.73 lakh units and scooter sales by 5% to 1.27 lakh units. TVS‘s total exports grew 33% to 92,520 units. Japanese 2-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha Motor India’s (YMI) total sales rose 31% to 60,176 units. YMI has seen growth in sales volume consecutively over the past 4 months, following the lifting of the COVID-led lockdown.
YMI expects sales in November to beat the preceding months. Domestic sales at motorbike maker Royal Enfield contracted 7% to 63,000 while exports shrank 9% to 4,000 units.
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland saw marginal growth of 1% in total volume (domestic and exports) for October to 9,989 units.