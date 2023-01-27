Teleperformance says it had assisted 60,000 children, including 10,000 from India, in 2022

January 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

Teleperformance which is into outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, said it has assisted more than 60,000 children, including 10,000 in India, in situations of vulnerability across 50 countries last year through its Citizen of the World (COTW) programme.

Founded in 2006, COTW is part of the Teleperformance Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to meet today’s major global challenges. Since its inception, COTW has made $60 million in cash and in-kind donations to help improve lives around the world, the firm said.

“Focusing on people is core to our DNA, and our support for vulnerable populations is an extension of this,” said Clémentine Gauthier-Medina, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance Group. “We are committed to improving the lives of children, families and communities where we operate, and where our employees and their families live.”

The programme aided 17,000 children across the United States, including supporting 13,000 school-aged refugee children in partnership with Granite Education Foundation (GEF).

In India Teleperformance said its philanthropy helped establish infrastructure for schools in four major cities across India in partnership with NGOs, which benefit more than 10,000 underprivileged children and children with disabilities.

The company also had started the Pathshala Project, in five locations to help ensure quality education for underprivileged children. The Project will expand across 14 more locations by March 2024, supporting education for another 5,000 children.

Teleperformance aims to equip the children with basic education and the youth with recruitment readiness interventions through mentorship programs to enable them to get hired and sustain a livelihood.

“We are driving forward philanthropic efforts with CSR being our top priority. Being a Force Of Good, we are committed to creating a better world. Citizen of the World (COTW) is Teleperformance’s charitable initiative that seeks to generate a positive impact on local communities, particularly vulnerable children and their families, through fundraising, in-kind donation, and volunteer work,” said Vinod Mehta, Chief Human Resources Officer, Teleperformance India.

“Teleperformance India, through our philanthropy programmes, has benefited more than 10,300 underprivileged children, including those with disabilities, through various initiatives and long-term partnerships with NGOs. We have made a commitment of €4 million towards CSR activities for the period beginning April 2021 till March 2025,” he said.

“Each interaction can change a life, we are committed to give back to the community where we operate and beyond, positively impacting the lives of children. We aim to equip the children we support with basic education, and the youth with recruitment readiness interventions through mentorship programmes, to enable them to get hired and sustain a livelihood,” he added.