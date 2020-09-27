TCS iON to conduct National Qualifier Test for hiring by many corporates, small businesses 

This standardized test will provide candidates with access to employment at multiple corporates, while helping the employers get an in-depth understanding of job seeker’s cognitive abilities.

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that its National Qualifier Test (NQT), usually conducted to recruit candidates for TCS, will now be open for several participating corporates for their fresher recruitment programmes.

This standardized test will provide candidates with access to employment at multiple corporates, while helping the employers get an in-depth understanding of job seeker’s cognitive abilities.

The NQT will be conducted every quarter and the score will be valid for two years. The first test, which will be available for free, will be held from October 24-26. Registrations are open until October 17. The company may not charge for next few tests as well.

Candidates can take the test multiple times to improve their scores. More for registration can be available at https://learning.tcsionhub.in/hub/national-qualifier-test/

Candidates can take the test from their homes and those who do not have access to the necessary infrastructure at home, can take the test from a TCS iON center.

Young professionals with up to two years of experience, as well as students from any stream, currently enrolled in pre-final/ final year of undergraduate or postgraduate programs of Science & Commerce streams as well as form business schools, can apply for the test and gain an edge in a competitive job market.

“The test acts as a single window for job opportunities across leading organizations in IT, BFSI, manufacturing, pharma, and FMCG sectors, including TCS,” the company said.

The NQT will focus on general abilities covering verbal, numerical and reasoning abilities to arrive at the normalized NQT Score that can be presented to corporates as a demonstration of the candidate’s cognitive abilities while applying for job.

Keeping in mind the huge demand from IT industry, the company is planning for a subject NQT which will be focused on programming.

The company is planning to continuously improve the test blueprint to provide employers with a better understanding of candidates’ abilities.

“With this unique National Qualifier Test, we are giving millions of young jobseekers an opportunity to work for India’s top corporates,” said Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON in an interview.

“This high-quality standardized test will provide subscribing corporates with a well-rounded evaluation of candidates’ abilities, and access to quality talent across the nation at speed and scale,” he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy said through this process, the company is giving access to more than 60,000 jobs across all corporates through a single test now.

“The NQT will be a single test that will open up a very large number of jobs in corporates. We are also providing them to small businesses across 600 cities in the country. So small businesses can now get access to top talent in their own region now,” he said.

“Our idea is to ensure that no single candidate coming out of the campus as a fresher should get rejected, they will get an ability to apply to a large set of opportunities based on the level of score they get by taking NQT. So, there is nothing called I passed\I failed. They get a score and based on the score they get an access to corporate jobs.

Now candidates can get jobs in manufacturing and retail companies like Titan and Kirloskar Brothers.

“Many corporates have shown interest to be participating in this NQT along with TCS of course in order to acknowledge this course and make this as a gateway for hiring people,” he added.

Last year more than 3.36 lakh candidates appeared in this test only for TCS jobs but this year more than 5 lakh candidates from over 3000 colleges are expected to give this test.