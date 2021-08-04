Tata Motors launches new Tiago NRG

The prices of this SUV-inspired version starts from ₹6.57 lakh onwards

Tata Motors on Wednesday introduced the all-new Tiago NRG, a SUV-inspired version of its entry level hatchback, at prices starting from ₹6,57,400, (ex-showroom Delhi).

“Positioned as the 'Urban Toughroader’, the Tiago NRG is not only enhanced aesthetically with an SUV inspired design giving it a muscular look but is also tuned further with a higher ground clearance to give a tough road performance for the go-getters,” the company said.

With this new addition, Tiago will have 12 variants and all are available in the market, said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors.

“This is part of our New Forever Range. We are always trying to give something new, fresh to customers and provide extension to our product range,” he said.

The vehicle is targeted at first-time buyers using rough roads and for those looking for a second car comes with a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP.

Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “The NRG fits well with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles.”