Tata Motors global wholesales rose 8% to 3,77,432 units in Q4 FY24

April 10, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tata Motors Group said its global wholesales in Q4 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover increased 8% year-on-year to 3,77,432 units. 

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 units, lower by 6%, over Q4 FY23. 

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles including electric vehicles in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 units, higher by 15% as compared to Q4 FY23.  Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,10,190 vehicles, higher by 16%. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 96,662 vehicles, the group said in a statement.

