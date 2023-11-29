HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TASL, Satellogic to establish local space tech capability in India

November 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sukaran Singh, MD & CEO of Tata Advanced Systems (TASL)

Sukaran Singh, MD & CEO of Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) | Photo Credit: PTI

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL), an Indian private sector player for aerospace and defence solutions, and Satellogic Inc., a leader in sub-metre resolution Earth Observation (EO) data collection, have announced their collaboration for establishing and developing local space technology capabilities in India.

This collaboration is a first step in TASL’s satellite strategy and a significant milestone for Satellogic as it enters the fast-growing Indian defence and commercial market, the companies said in a statement.

“The project will commence with comprehensive training, knowledge transfer, and local assembly of optical sub-metre resolution EO satellites, the first of which is planned to be launched as TSAT-1A,” the statement said.

“The focus will be on manufacturing satellites and developing imagery in India for national defence and commercial applications, toward which TASL is commissioning a satellite AIT plant at its Vemagal facility in Karnataka,” the statement added.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TASL, said, “Space is important to TASL not just as a business but also due to its culture of precision that will help other activities in TASL.”

“Additionally, TASL will also work with local SMEs for payloads and other technologies to bolster India content,” he added.

TASL and Satellogic will collaborate on the development of a new satellite design and work together to integrate multiple payloads on a single satellite that will generate a diverse range of data over India, the companies said.

“This collaboration will accelerate space capacity building for one of the largest nations in the world with the goal of enabling the advancement of commercial space capabilities and greater access to critical information for a range of applications such as security, sustainability, and energy,” said Emiliano Kargieman, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at Satellogic.

“It’s a great example of what’s possible via the Satellogic Space Systems programme,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.