Sonata Software to build digital hub for tourism player TUI Group

June 29, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Sonata Software, a Bengaluru-based modernisation engineering firm, has extended its partnership with the TUI Group, a German tourism player, to create a Digital Hub in India.

“The Digital Hub will power us to tap into a vast pool of talent and develop cutting-edge digital solutions, propelling us towards sustained growth and delivering unparalleled travel experiences to our customers,” said Marc Jennings, CIO Analytics & Customer, TUI Group.

Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer, Sonata Software, said establishing TUI’s Digital Hub in India would unlock new opportunities to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and achieve sustained business growth for TUI Group.

TUI Group offers integrated services to its 21 million customers globally who come through 400 hotels and resorts, 16 cruise ships and five airlines, that operates 130 modern medium and long-haul aircraft and some 1,200 travel agencies.

