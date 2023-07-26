HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanthi Gears Q1 net rises 35% to ₹18 cr. on improved sales

July 26, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Murugappa Group company Shanthi Gears Ltd. (SGL) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter rose 35% to ₹18 crore on increased sales volume.

Total revenue increased 24% to ₹124 crore, the manufacturer of gear and gear products said in a regulatory filing.

SGL said it continued to focus on four key priorities – revenue growth, profitability, return on invested capital (ROIC) and free cash flow (FCF) and delivered strong performance on all these areas.

Focus on cost optimisation and lower capital employed enabled the company to sustain healthy ROIC to 54%. SGL generated free cash flow of ₹34 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.