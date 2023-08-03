HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Services PMI hit 13-year high in July

Services sector output rebounded from June’s three-month low to the fastest since June 2010, buoyed by strong demand and new business gains as per S&P Global

August 03, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

India’s services sector output, as measured by the S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), rebounded from a three-month low in June to record a 13-year high of 62.3 in July. A reading of over 50 on the index indicates an expansion in activity levels.

Output levels improved at the sharpest pace since June 2010 as per the survey-based index, with firms attributing this upturn to strong demand and new business gains. However, the pace of job creation remained “slight” and on par with the previous two months despite the higher workload as firms resorted to hiring a combination of part-time, full-time, permanent and temporary staff. 

Input costs rose at the fastest pace in 13 months, driven mainly by by food, labour and transportation costs, while output prices increased at the slowest rate in three months as firms seemed to be wary of losing fresh contracts. 

New orders were revved up by an overseas spike with firms reporting the second-fastest increase in export orders since the index was introduced in September 2014, with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the UAE emerging as key sources of growth. 

“The broad increases in sales across the domestic and international markets are particularly welcoming news, especially in light of the challenging global economic scenario,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.