The Executive Committee of the Central Board of State Bank India (SBI), at its meeting held on Tuesday, approved long-term fund raising in single/multiple tranches of up to $3 billion by the bank in the current financial year.

The fund raising will be through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. Dollar or any other major foreign currency during FY2024-25, the bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.