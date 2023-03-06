HamberMenu
Rupee rises 24 paise to 81.73 against U.S. dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.85 against the dollar, then climbed to 81.73, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close.

March 06, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee gained 24 paise to 81.73 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on March 6 amid a positive trend in domestic equities. Forex traders said foreign fund inflows also supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.85 against the dollar, then climbed to 81.73, registering a rise of 24 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the Rupee closed at 81.97 against the U.S. currency.

The forex traders said the Rupee is likely to trade with a positive bias on improved global risk sentiments and fresh foreign fund inflows. “Moreover, weak crude oil prices and muted dollar index may also support the domestic currency,” they added.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 104.43. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.70% to $85.23 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 564.81 points or 0.94% to 60,373.78 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 166.95 points or 0.95% to 17,761.30 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth ₹246.24 crore, according to exchange data.

