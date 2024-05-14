GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Repco Home Finance Q4 standalone net up 32% to ₹108 cr.

Published - May 14, 2024 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RFHL) standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 32% YoY to ₹108 crore.

Net interest income grew by 11% to ₹172 crore and total revenue from operations increased by 16% to ₹393 crore. Net interest margin remained unchanged at 5.1%, the home finance firm said in a statement.

Assets under Management stood at ₹13,513 crore as at March against ₹12,449 crore as at March 2023.

Gross non-performing asset declined to 4.1% from 5.8%, while net NPAs slid to 1.5% from 3%. The capital adequacy ratio was 32%. Provision coverage ratio improved to 95.9% from 94.2%.

Loans sanctions rose by 1% to ₹978 crore and disbursements by 7% to ₹895 crore. The overall loan book was ₹13,513 crore.

Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51.4% of the outstanding loan book and the balance by loans for salaried segment. Housing loans accounted for 74.7% of the loans, while home equity products accounted for the rest.

The board approved fund raising aggregating ₹1,000 crore by issue of non-convertible debentures and another ₹1,000 crore through commercial paper on private placement. It declared a dividend of ₹3 per share.

