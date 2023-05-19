HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Refex Industries Q4 standalone net more than doubles to ₹51 cr.

May 19, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Refex Industries Ltd. reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March over the year earlier period more than doubled to ₹51 crore on increasing sales volume.

Revenue from operations grew over threefold to ₹630 crore. The financials included an exceptional income of ₹27 lakh on account of reversal of excess provision created towards diminution in the value of investments, it said in a regulatory filing.

In Q4, Refex forayed into the green mobility business space by incorporating and operationalising a subsidiary ‘Refex Green Mobility Ltd.’ It is now a wholly-owned subsidiary. Currently, the entity provides EV-based fleet transport service to organisations.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.