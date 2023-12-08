HamberMenu
RBI hikes UPI transaction limit for hospitals and educational institutions

RBI has increased the limits of e-mandates for recurring online transactions to ₹1 lakh per transaction from ₹15,000 for mutual fund subscriptions, insurance premium subscriptions, and credit card repayments

December 08, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Reserve Bank of India raised the UPI payment limits for hospitals and educational institutions from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh per transaction. The announcement was made by Governor Shaktikanta Das while making a statement on RBI monetary policy.

 E-mandates for recurring transactions

On E-mandates for recurring online transactions, some specified categories have been reviewed. “RBI to lay down guidelines for web aggregators of loan products to bring more transparency in digital lending,” said Mr. Das.

Currently, an additional factor authentication is required for payment of over ₹15,000. This is now being raised to ₹1 lakh for mutual fund investments, insurance premia payments and credit card payments.

