RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps

The Reserve Bank of India has cut the repo rate by 40 basis points from 4.4% to 4%.

Five out of six members of monetary policy committee (MPC) supported the 40 bps rate cut, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday.

Domestic economic activity impacted severally by lockdown, the central bank governor observed adding that high frequency indicators point to collapse in demand.

Investment demand has virtually been halted. The biggest blow from COVID-19 is to private consumption, he said.

Agricultural and allied activities have some hope. Inflation Outlook has been complicated due to availability of partial data, he added.

Among the pressure points, elevated price of pulses is a matter for concern. Deficient demand may hold pressure on inflation, Mr. Das said.

MPC is of the view that headline inflation may remain firm in H1 and fall in H2 of FY21, he said.

Risk greatest in the outlook for growth, Mr. Das said.