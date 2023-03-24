RBI Central Board reviews global, domestic economic situation

March 24, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), at their meeting held on Friday, reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments, the RBI said in a statement.

“Further, the Board discussed the Reserve Bank’s activities during the current accounting year 2022-23. The Board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2023-24,” the statement added.

The 601st meeting of the Central Board was held Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.