Razorpay to support credit card transactions via UPI

December 05, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Razorpay, a payments and banking platform, announced its readiness to support credit card transactions on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), claiming it was an industry-first move.

This offering was in line with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest innovation in the digital space, said the company in a release.

Now, with RuPay credit cards being enabled on UPI, Razorpay merchants would be able to accept credit card payments on UPI, with minimal changes to their existing set-up. This disruption was made possible in partnership with Axis bank, said the company.