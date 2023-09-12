HamberMenu
Razorpay acquires digital invoicing startup BillMe

The partnership aims at empowering businesses with a hybrid model to engage better with end consumers

September 12, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Fintech platform Razorpay on September 12 said it has acquired Mumbai-based digital invoicing and customer engagement startup BillMe. “...now with Razorpay’s merchant relations and strong understanding of the market, we will together enable a large base of offline retail brands to enjoy the best of both worlds, grow faster, and get seamless access to omnichannel payment solutions,” Razorpay Managing Director and Co-founder Shashank Kumar said. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Fintech platform Razorpay on September 12 said it has acquired Mumbai-based digital invoicing and customer engagement startup BillMe.

The partnership aims at empowering businesses with a hybrid model to engage better with end consumers, according to a release.

The company did not disclose the deal value.

"...now with Razorpay's merchant relations and strong understanding of the market, we will together enable a large base of offline retail brands to enjoy the best of both worlds, grow faster, and get seamless access to omnichannel payment solutions," Razorpay Managing Director and Co-founder Shashank Kumar said.

Founded in 2018 by Kuber Pritmani, Jai Hemrajani and Rupam Jain, BillMe has served over 4,000 businesses and 15,000 retail Points Of Sale (POS).

"Given the synergies between our cultures, values, and our visions, we look forward to co-transforming the cycle of customer engagement alongside Razorpay, and thereby bring about a greater impact and experience for end-consumers," BillMe Co-founder Kuber Pritmani said.

This is the Bengaluru-based fintech's eighth acquisition, and first since its foray into omnichannel payments with the acquisition of end-to-end digital payments company Ezetap in August 2022.

