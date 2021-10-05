Raymond Realty forays into commercial, high street retail space

Raymond Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond Ltd., has announced its foray into ‘Grade A’ commercial and high street retail space on 9.5 acre land in Thane, near Mumbai.

The company also announced its plans to build premium residential units subject to requisite approvals.

With over a 100-acre land parcel in the heart of Thane city, Raymond had forayed into the real estate space in 2019 with its maiden project ‘10X,’ which is spread over 14 acre.

Besides housing and commercial projects in Thane, the unit l is also evaluating numerous options through joint development agreements without land acquisition in the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Ltd., said, “The current project has given us enough confidence now to expand our horizons beyond Thane and our venture into real estate is not limited to land monetisation only. We are exploring various options of joint development without land acquisition outside Thane.”