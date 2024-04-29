GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PVV Infra board recommends issue of bonus shares

April 29, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The board of PVV Infra Ltd., which is into solar power rooftop installations, has recommended issue of bonus share in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. 1 equity share for every 5 shares held by shareholders.

“The increase in capital base of the company will help in qualifying for various tenders and bidding offers by various government and non-government organisations,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it was availing the benefits of various rooftop solar schemes started by the Central and State governments and such benefits were being passed on to the customers by way of low-cost and quality components.

The company reported a net profit of ₹3.09 crore for FY24 as compared with ₹0.02 crore in FY23. 

Revenues increased to ₹87.92 crore from ₹37.62 crore in FY23.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.