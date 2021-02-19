Production starts at Ashok Leyland’s AP plant

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Friday started commercial production of buses at its greenfield plant in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

It is the company’s first plant in Andhra Pradesh. Spread over 75 acre, the plant, once fully completed, would be able to produce 4,800 buses per annum, said the company in a statement.

While it would have the capability to produce the entire range of Ashok Leyland buses, the facility would also include an electric vehicle development centre comprising a futuristic conveyor line, pilot assembly line and prototype development.

It would be a complete green facility with rooftop solar panels, LED lighting, battery-operated vehicles for in-plant movement, positive water balance and zero discharge, ALL said.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the ₹140-crore was held during March 2018 in the presence of its the then Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu. The new plant will have a state-of-the-art learning centre, an advanced service training centre and had the potential to provide job to over 5,000 employees.