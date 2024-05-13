GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Piramal arm to invest ₹600 cr. in Annapurna Finance

Published - May 13, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Piramal Alternatives, the fund management division of the Piramal Group, has announced an investment of ₹600 crore in Annapurna Finance Private Ltd., a non-banking finance company focussed on microfinance.

“The deal involved a combination of secondary purchase of shares and providing Tier-2 capital. The structured capital solution will help fuel the risk calibrated growth of the company’s assets under management,” the company said in a statement.

“Microfinance as a retail asset class has grown at CAGR of 32% over the last decade and expected to continue the high growth trajectory,” said CEO Kalpesh Kikani. “Further, it serves as a catalyst for economic development and stands as a cornerstone for a nation’s growth, fostering financial inclusion and prosperity,” he added.

“A seasoned player like Annapurna, having traversed multiple cycles, is well-positioned to capture the growth opportunity. Through Piramal Alternatives, we are committed to providing bespoke and value-accretive capital to support Annapurna’s growth aspirations in this promising sector,” Mr. Kikani said.

