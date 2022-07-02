Pearson focusing on building digital, DtC portfolio in India

Company building hybrid solutions in test preparation to offer quality resources

Pearson India, the subsidiary of Pearson Inc., the United Kingdom-based education publishing and assessment services major, is planning to provide a variety of products and solutions with specific focus on building its digital and DtC (direct to consumer) portfolio to cater to learners, said Siddharth Banerjee, MD, India & Asia, Pearson.

“We are working with institutions and world-class authors to build rich, credible, and high-quality content (such as the Marketing Management 16e by Pearson) to provide learners with 21st century education, knowledge, and global perspective,” he said.

The company is building hybrid solutions in test preparation to offer quality resources, coupled with innovative digital platforms for an enhanced learning experience. It would also focus on English language learning by delivering AI-based assessments for enterprises, students and working professionals, he said.

Stating that the pandemic has proved to be transformational for the education and learning sector, he said the company was working to become the preferred partner of choice for learners, educators and government and provide world-class content, tech-enabled learning solutions and tools to contribute towards an outcome-based learning framework in India.

“In order to do this, we need to address the challenges of affordable access, quality learning, and employability in the education ecosystem which is why we are focusing on strengthening our product portfolio and DtC proposition,” he said.

He said this would require a lot of support and collaboration from other stakeholders in the market and thus the company is looking to jointly build learning solutions.

“The success of this will rely on the strength of our technology backbone, which is why, we will enhance process and operations by focusing on Tech and Innovation,” he added.

He said now hybrid learning models have become popular and the company has envisaged that the demand for high-quality and career focused education will increase.

The company said, for skilling, it would offer new-age and innovative programmes in emerging sectors like AI, Robotics, Machine Learning through its range of PTG (Professional Technology Group) titles.