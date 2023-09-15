Only technology can bring seamlessness in retailing: Walmart

September 15, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Today’s consumers expect options in products, pricing, payments and delivery, and what facilitates all these seamlessly is nothing but technology, said Suresh Kumar, EVP, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.

Delivering the keynote address at Converge@ Walmart, the global retailer’s annual flagship retail-tech event here on Friday, he said, technology was truly powering transformations across each and every emerging customers’ expectations and helping Walmart to deliver hyper-personalised experiences.

“We are at the beginning of another big disruption in retail. Many new technologies which have had a substantial impact on the retail industry have been accelerating in the last few years. We are at the beginning of another big disruption in retail,” he said.

According to Mr. Kumar, as technology gets adopted, it redefines the standards, and disrupts industries. Whether a consumer speaks, texts, goes to a screen, or looks at the product from an AR/VR device, or interacts with it, they want a continuation of a conversation. Ultimately, consumers want seamlessness.

Commenting on the future of retail, Balu Chaturvedula, SVP & Country Head, Walmart Global Tech said, “The future of shopping is about strengthening the relationship with customers and members. Walmart is breaking the boundaries of what it means to be a tech company and deliver world class retail solutions with a global mindset.”

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-powered and immersive experiences were among the topics discussed at Walmart meet which had speakers including Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt, Rahul Chari, CTO and Co-Founder, PhonePe, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder, Wakefit, Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder, Lenskart and, Subram Natarajan, Director, Customer Engineering, Google.