HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Only technology can bring seamlessness in retailing: Walmart

‘Technology was truly powering transformations across each and every emerging customers’ expectations and helping Walmart to deliver hyper-personalised experiences’

September 15, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Today’s consumers expect options in products, pricing, payments and delivery, and what facilitates all these seamlessly is nothing but technology, said Suresh Kumar, EVP, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.

Delivering the keynote address at Converge@ Walmart, the global retailer’s annual flagship retail-tech event here on Friday, he said, technology was truly powering transformations across each and every emerging customers’ expectations and helping Walmart to deliver hyper-personalised experiences.

“We are at the beginning of another big disruption in retail. Many new technologies which have had a substantial impact on the retail industry have been accelerating in the last few years. We are at the beginning of another big disruption in retail,” he said.

According to Mr. Kumar, as technology gets adopted, it redefines the standards, and disrupts industries. Whether a consumer speaks, texts, goes to a screen, or looks at the product from an AR/VR device, or interacts with it, they want a continuation of a conversation. Ultimately, consumers want seamlessness.

Commenting on the future of retail, Balu Chaturvedula, SVP & Country Head, Walmart Global Tech said, “The future of shopping is about strengthening the relationship with customers and members. Walmart is breaking the boundaries of what it means to be a tech company and deliver world class retail solutions with a global mindset.”

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-powered and immersive experiences were among the topics discussed at Walmart meet which had speakers including Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt, Rahul Chari, CTO and Co-Founder, PhonePe, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-Founder, Wakefit, Ramneek Khurana, Co-Founder, Lenskart and, Subram Natarajan, Director, Customer Engineering, Google.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.