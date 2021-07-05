Noida firm to employ 5,000 digital experts in two years

‘To explore inorganic route to grow market share, revenue size’

To The New, a Noida-based technology company, said it would employ 5,000 digital experts in the next two years, a significant ramp up from 1,500 people currently.

The firm that provides digital transformation and product-engineering services to independent software vendors, consumer internet firms and other enterprises said the new hiring roadmap was part of its target to capture a sizeable revenue share in the global digital technology services market.

Mr. Deepak Mittal, CEO and co-founder of To The New, said, to fuel its growth in the U.S., the tech firm was exploring the buyout of a suitable firm with revenue of $7.5 million to $15 million and employee strength of 50.

“Driven by both organic and inorganic growth, we are hopeful of reaching a revenue milestone of $ 300 million by 2026.

To attract global talent, the company introduced work-from-home as a permanent feature and called it ‘Newers.’

“We have decided to make WFH a permanent feature after we witnessed the model successfully worked for us during fiscal 2020-21. We are now scaling up our people front in India, Dubai and in the U.S.,’’ Mr. Mittal added.